SA retailers are ready for Black Friday, this is what they are offering

The festive season is about to begin tomorrow with the anticipated Black Friday event.

Consumers in the country will search for the best deals to spend their hard-earned rands on as many businesses participate in the shopping extravaganza.

Massmart, home to some of Africa’s most popular brands such as Makro, Game and Builders share some early Black Friday insights.

The group approaches Black Friday differently, offering discounts throughout the month of November on different items.

The group’s Vice President for Marketing, Andrew Stein, highlighted his view that customers who have continued to prioritise authentic deals and extended shopping opportunities have responded well to Black Friday deals offered by Makro, Game and Builders this November.

He said, “Makro’s deals have prompted a significant increase in online shopping activity with the number of shopping app downloads and new online customers increasing by over 150%, compared to last year.”

In terms of top sellers, Stein highlighted the popularity of Makro’s liquor deals led by their exclusive 750ml Mimosa Sparkling Spritzer.

Given emerging water outages, Builders backup water deals featuring keen pricing on water tanks and pumps have been very popular, Massmart said.

“There is still a lot more to look forward to both in-store and online from Makro, Game and Builders over the traditional Black Friday weekend and remember that online orders over R500 qualify for free delivery,” Stein further said.

Game customers have responded above expectation to grocery deals on soft drinks and household staples such as maize meal, flour and rice which are leading the retailer’s best Black Friday sellers.

This comes as no surprise, as data released this week showed that many South Africans would be deal-hunting for food items.

Pick n Pay helps stretch customer budgets with Black Friday deals

Pick n Pay said it put everyday staple grocery items front and centre for Black Friday, responding to a growing trend among shoppers to prioritise essential purchases during the annual sales event.

The retailer said that the company’s decision to prioritise staples is paying off, and over just three days (Friday–Sunday), Pick n Pay sold enough sugar to sweeten over 70 million cups of coffee and enough rice to serve over two million meals.

The retailer launched its Early Black Friday deals last weekend and reported strong customer support for the promotional items in-store and across its online platforms, pnp.co.za and Pick n Pay asap!.

Basic staple items like sugar, rice, toilet paper, and nappies were the major contributors.

Pick n Pay said its private label was one of the top-selling brands, adding to the exceptional everyday value this range already offers across various product categories. Other top sellers included cool drinks and cereals.

Reflecting on the top sellers this past week, Tessa Chamberlain, Marketing Director at Pick n Pay, said staple items are increasingly dominating shopping trolleys and online carts.

An online survey by Chirp, which surveyed 1,000 South African shoppers post-Black Friday weekend last year, showed that 84% took advantage of Black Friday deals.

Of those shoppers, 74% prioritised groceries, followed by clothing (42%), alcohol (24%), electronics, and appliances (22% and 21%, respectively).

"Black Friday has evolved from a frenzy of splurging into a highly anticipated savings opportunity. Many customers now carefully plan their shopping lists to make the most of the deals, and we work nearly a year in advance with suppliers to ensure we deliver unbeatable value that helps households stretch their budgets,” Chamberlain added.

The retailer currently also has deals running for general merchandise items, ranging from electronics to big appliances and homeware, which remain popular for some.

“While groceries are a priority, deals on electronics, home appliances, and even pool equipment remain Black Friday favourites. Electronics and large appliances are always in demand during Black Friday, as customers use the opportunity to upgrade their homes or buy gifts," Chamberlain said.

Pick n Pay said it will again amplify customer Black Friday savings this year through its Smart Shopper loyalty programme and its new partnership with FNB eBucks, offering these customers even greater discounts.

“Pick n Pay’s early Black Friday deals were a hit, and we have even bigger savings and more products later this month. From essentials to electronics, enhanced through loyalty rewards, we look forward to helping customers save on needed items so they can also spend on the products they want,” Chamberlain further said.

Ten years since Checkers introduced Black Friday to South Africa

Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets said it is ready to welcome millions of shoppers for the tenth anniversary of Black Friday.

The group said customers can look forward to meaningful discounts of up to 50% on essential groceries, toys, baby products, tech, pets, small appliances, outdoor gear and clothing from Thursday, 28 November to Sunday, 1 December 2024.

Checkers said it became the first supermarket retailer to introduce Black Friday in South Africa in 2014, with Shoprite following suit three years later.

The group said some of the Black Friday deals for Xtra Savings card holders include:

Shoprite:

Goldi/County Fair 5kg IQF for R159 – save R40 (20% off)

Pampers Value Pack diapers for R129 – save R126 (49% off)

Kelloggs Corn flakes 1kg for R49 – save R31 (39% off)

Omo Multiactive 2kg Washing powder for R49 – save R26 (35% off)

Ricoffy 800G for R89 – save R31 (25% off)

Cremora 750G for R49 – save R18 (26% off)

Airfryer Manual Ottimo 5L for R599 – save R200 (25% off)

Microwave Manual Essentials black 20L for R699 – save R200 (22% off)

Checkers:

Nespresso Vertuo Pop coffee machine 1500W for R1,999 – save R1,400 (Hyper only) (41% off)

Jacobs instant coffee 200g/230g – buy any 2 for R199 – save R161 (3 deals per customer) (45% off)

Finish dishwashing tablets 45, 50 or 56 pack buy 1 get 1 free – save R270 (50% off)

Coca Cola Original Taste Less Sugar 1.5L – buy 4 for R59 - save R21 (2 deals per customer) (26% off)

Babysoft 2-ply toilet paper 18s for R99 – save R71 (3 deals per customer) (42% off)

Parmalat bulk cheddar or gouda cheese 850g for R99 – Save R51 (34% off)

Checkers Outdoor:

P&S/S SnoMaster camping fridge 75L Dual for R8,999 – save R8,000 (47% off)

Canvas Meerkat tent 2.4m x 2.4m for R2,999 – save R2,500 (45% off)

Pro 22 Traeger Black pellet grill, wood pellets and grill cover for R9,999 – save R5,950 (37% off)

12KG SnoMaster ice maker for R1,499 – save R1,000 (40% off)

Captains Bush Baby chair 1S for R159 – save R90 (36% off)

Bush Baby gas stove frying pan grill for R799 – save R400 (33% off)

Checkers Little Me:

Bebeconfort Haze Trio Travel System graphite for R4,999 – save R3,000 (37% off)

Doona liki trike grey / red for R3,399 – save R2,000 (37% off)

Doona stroller & car seat black / grey for R5,499 – save R3,000 (35% off)

Purity 110ml pouches and/or 125ml jars – buy six for R69 – save R27 (28% off)

Noola One360 car seat grey/black for R3,999 – save R1,400 (25% off)

South Africa’s other popular retailer, Woolworths have their Black Friday deals listed on their website.

FNB helps customers stretch their rands with Black Friday deals

FNB announced a variety of Black Friday deals to assist customers with stretching their rands further while scouting or shopping for the best holiday season bargains.

Pieter Woodhatch, CEO of eBucks, said, “Black Friday and Summer spend season mark the official start of holiday shopping in South Africa. During this time, many consumers, including our own customers turn to loyalty rewards programmes to help stretch their budgets. That’s why we focus on helping them manage their cash flow through valuable savings with our FNB eBucks rewards. While factors like interest rate cuts and lower inflation are creating a more positive outlook for this year’s Black Friday and festive season, we’re confident our customers will find our offers highly beneficial”.

All customers, including FNB and RMB Private Bank and Commercial clients, can make use of their eBucks and virtual cards (VC) to make purchases of the eBucks Black Friday and Festive Summer deals.

The usual up to 40% eBucks Travel discounts on flights and car rental apply, plus these discounts get boosted up until 30 November to include:

FNB Aspire customers leverage on the R100 discount off the domestic flight and receive a bonus R150 Wimpy voucher, plus a R100 Mr D Voucher when booking your QuickBus ticket.

FNB Premier, Private Clients and Private Wealth and RMB Private Bank clients can get up to 40% off all airline ticket purchases on any chosen airline and additionally receive 10% earn back on your rand spend in eBucks. This includes up to 40% off AVIS car hire and a bonus R400 Engen voucher.

FNB Commercial customers can also get 10% earn back on your rand spend in eBucks on any flight purchases.

The table below is an additional overview of other valuable offers by eBucks to customers which include up to 40% off on the eBucks Partner Shop. The offer ends 02 December 2024.

Other FNB eBucks Black Friday and Festive Summer deals with Clicks, Superbalist, ARC , Workshop17 and Le Creuset can be found on the FNB and RMB Private Bank Banking Apps.

“As a financial services provider that understands the role we play in the lives of our customers, we are committed to tailoring our rewards programme to meet their diverse needs. Our eBucks rewards programme is designed to help South Africans stretch their monthly budgets for necessities. Over the past 24 years, the programme has paid out more than R22bn in eBucks. The recent FNB year-end results also show that our customers earned R2.3 billion in eBucks in the past year, which is money back in their pockets. For a free programme, this is an exceptional commitment to our customers. Our payout increased by 8% from last year, surpassing inflation,” Woodhatch said.

Sashin Sookroo, CEO of FNB Connect, says, “Affordable smart devices and data are needed to help our customers to easily connect, transact or unwind, as part of their day-to-day lives. FNB Connect aims to help customers by making smart devices and big data more accessible and affordable via its digital platforms. Black Friday and Cyber Monday mark the beginning of a long festive period, and we believe that these offers can help our customers connect with their family, friends, colleagues, and partners.”

From 11 November to 4th December 2024, the FNB Connect shop will feature exclusive discounts on popular products where customers can also get 500GB data every month for six months when taking up a device, over term.

Melon Mobile's Black Friday Deals

Newcomer to the telecommunications industry, Melon Mobile, is also offering South Africans more bang for their buck.

From Friday, 29 November 2024, to Monday, 2 December 2024, Melon Mobile is offering discounts on Unlimited Plans and Data Top-Ups.

"We're all about giving South Africans the best network quality without breaking the bank. We're shaking things up in the mobile world, and that means doing things a little differently,” Calvin Collett, CEO at Melon Mobile said.

“These Black Friday deals may sound crazy but for us, everything we do is about our customers. We want them to experience the Melon Mobile difference and see just how much they can save."

Unlimited plans for new customers:

10GB Unlimited Plan: Normally R299, now only R50 (first month only)

15GB Unlimited Plan: Normally R399, now only R100 (first month only)

25GB Unlimited Plan: Normally R499, now only R200 (first month only)

50GB Unlimited Plan: Normally R599, now only R300 (first month only)

Discounts on data top-ups for existing customers:

3GB Top-Up: Normally R109, now only R30

5GB Top-Up: Normally R149, now only R50

10GB Top-Up: Normally R199, now only R80

