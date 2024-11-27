Unisa, Eastern Cape industry leaders discuss collaboration to enhance catalytic niche areas

From left: Lizelle Maurice, executive director of the Border-Kei Chamber of Business, His Excellency Dr Thabo Mbeki, Unisa Chancellor, Andreas Brand, president and chief executive officer of Mercedes-Benz South Africa, and Professor Puleng LenkaBula, Unisa Principal and Vice-Chancellor. Photo: Supplied

By Ayanda Mdunge

During the Eastern Cape spring graduation ceremony, notable industry leaders within the region gathered to engage in a significant discussion with Unisa’s executive management.

This group included Unisa Chancellor, Dr Thabo Mbeki; Principal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula; Eastern Cape Regional Director, Motale Nkgoang; Acting Vice-Principal: Strategy, Risk and Advisory Services, Dr Matshidiso Molapo; and prominent figures such as Andreas Brand, the president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz South Africa, and Lizelle Maurice, the executive director of the Border-Kei Chamber of Business.

The discussion predominantly focused on exploring potential strategic collaborations that would benefit both the university and the automotive industry – a key area identified as a catalytic niche for Unisa.

Additionally, the discussion recognised the vital importance of creating programmes that not only meet but anticipate the evolving needs of the automotive sector and related industries.

To ensure that the momentum continues, a follow-up engagement is slated for the near future. This continued dialogue aims to forge meaningful partnerships that will not only enhance the university’s academic offerings but also drive innovation and growth within the automotive sector and related industries. Through collaboration with industry leaders, Unisa hopes to create a dynamic ecosystem that supports the development of cutting-edge research and educational practices.

Ayanda Mdunge, communication and marketing intern, Unisa Eastern Cape Region, with input from ChatGPT

BUSINESS REPORT