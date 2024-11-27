Transnet defends equipment procurement at Cape Town Container Terminal amid union claims of inefficiency

The arrival of seven pre-used rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGs) at the Cape Town Container Terminal in December 2023. Picture: Supplied

Transnet has dismissed allegations of procuring inadequate critical equipment aimed to enhance the efficiency and capacity of its Cape Town Container Terminal operations.

In a statement two weeks ago, the United National Transport Union (UNTU) claimed that Transnet purchased seven unsuitable second-hand cranes from the US, with no spare parts of which only five were in working order, which were too small for the Cape Town Container Terminal (CTCT) operations and endangered the lives of employees and truck drivers.

The union also called on the Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy to hold Transnet accountable for what it described as “self-inflicted challenges and costly errors”.

However, Transnet yesterday said UNTU’s statement contained inaccuracies.

“In December 2023, the CTCT received a delivery of seven pre-used Rubber-Tyred Gantry cranes (RTGs). The procurement of these RTGs supports Transnet’s Recovery Plan by addressing operational efficiency through improved equipment availability, reliability and efficiency of container handling at the terminal, which is crucial for Transnet’s long-term success,” Transnet said.

“The acquisition of the gantries was instrumental in improving efficiencies at the Cape Town Container Terminal, by increasing its capacity to handle more containers, reduce congestion and improving the overall flow of goods. This has seen significant reductions from 300 hours to as low as 45 hours in turnaround times.

“The port is working hard in ensuring that vessels berth on arrival. Apart from those unavoidable delays due to inclement weather, vessels waiting at outer anchorage are kept at minimal and within the target of two vessels.”

Transnet also said its immediate priority was to ensure equipment availability and reliability during this deciduous season, with the customer at the centre of its actions and decisions.

“This year, we will go into the season with over 70 pieces of additional equipment, such as new haulers, reach stackers, and container empty handlers,” it said.

“This investment is aimed at improving efficiencies as South Africa exports its grapes, peaches, apricots, and plums to the global markets.” - Siphelele Dludla.

BUSINESS REPORT