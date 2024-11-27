TotalEnergies and partners launch 140 MW wind farm and 120 MW solar plant in South Africa

TotalEnergies and its consortium partners, Mulilo and Reatile, have started construction of a major renewable project in South Africa comprising a 140 MW wind farm and a 120 MW solar plant. File photo

TotalEnergies and its consortium partners, Mulilo and Reatile, have started construction of a major renewable project in South Africa comprising a 140 MW wind farm and a 120 MW solar plant.

Stakes in the consortium are: TotalEnergies Renewables South Africa (33.5%), its partner Mulilo (15.5%) and Reatile Group (51%).

TotalEnergies said in a statement on Tuesday that in 2023, the consortium signed Corporate Power Purchase Agreements (CPPA) with Sasol South Africa and Air Liquide Large Industries South Africa to supply 260 MW of renewable electricity over 20 years.

“Located in the Northern Cape Province, the projects will supply around 900 GWh of green electricity per year to Sasol’s Secunda site, located 700 kilometers further North-East, where Air Liquide operates the biggest oxygen production site in the world,” it said.

The two projects will provide competitive and reliable renewable electricity to decarbonise Sasol and Air Liquide’s production.

The projects will have a direct impact on the local community through job creation, TotalEnergies said.

Bertrand Bouvet, the managing director at TotalEnergies Renewables South Africa, said: “We are pleased to launch these major renewable projects that support Air Liquide and Sasol with a supply of green electricity. This will also contribute to South Africa’s energy transition by increasing its share of renewables and gas as an alternative to coal.”

The solar PV and wind projects are expected to be operational end of 2026.

BUSINESS REPORT