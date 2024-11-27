South Africans face tight squeeze as food prices creep up and festive season looms

Data from November indicates that while the household food basket is subdued, due mostly to lower vegetable prices, the basket on average continues to increase, albeit slowly. Photo: File

A new report reveals that South African families are grappling with the rising cost of food, just as the expensive festive season approaches. The November 2024 Household Affordability Index, released on Wednesday, shows a steady increase in the price of essential groceries, putting further strain on already stretched household budgets.

Mervyn Abrahams, the Programme Coordinator of the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group, said, “Data from November indicates that while the household food basket is subdued, due mostly to lower vegetable prices, the basket on average continues to increase, albeit slowly.

“At a total average cost of R5 361.04, the household food basket is still unaffordable for many, and with the additional volumes required to be bought, and the competition with Christmas clothes, and the January school opening, this period will be a hard one for most South African families.

The months of November and December are difficult ones for families. December is an important cultural/religious moment in the lives of most South Africans. It is a time to be together as families and it puts enormous amounts of financial pressure on adults to have something to contribute, the report noted.

“Workers leaving their place of employ for the holidays must have enough to pay the sometimes-excessive transport fees to get home, and arriving home must be carrying packets of groceries, and new Christmas clothes for children, amongst other things. Workers with tenuous employment, relying on piece jobs, are out desperately looking for a few extra Hundred Rands to add to the family purse,” it said.

Month-on-month the average cost of the Household Food Basket increased by R12.39 (0.2%), while year-on-year it rose by R46.40 (0.9%).

The index, which tracks the prices of 44 basic food items across South Africa, found that the cost of the food basket increased by 0.2% month-on-month and 0.9% year-on-year. While some food items like potatoes, rice, and carrots saw price decreases, staples like maize meal, sugar, onions, and bread all became more expensive.

Foods in the basket which increased in price in November 2024 by 5% or more include stock cubes, chicken feet, chicken livers, bananas, and oranges, the report states. This means that even basic meals are becoming more costly for families to prepare.

This financial pressure is exacerbated by the fact that many families have little to no savings and struggle to make ends meet even in an average month. The report said, "Most families run short of money... and the low wages earned provide no room for savings."

The situation is particularly dire for low-wage workers. After paying for transport and electricity, workers earning minimum wage are left with only R1 910.47 for food and all other expenses. This is significantly less than the R3 791.26 required to feed a family of four a basic nutritional diet.

Women and children are left vulnerable in the face of these high prices. The average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet in November was R966.46, significantly higher than the Child Support Grant of R530.

BUSINESS REPORT