Shauwn Mkhize's Durban home raided amid tax evasion allegations

South African socialite and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize had her La Lucia, Durban home raided by the South African Police Services (SAPS) and South African Revenue Services (SARS) officials on Tuesday.

This comes as Mkhize, also known as Mam'Mkhize, is locked in a legal battle with the country’s tax collector over an alleged R37 million in unpaid taxes.

SARS on Tuesday said in a statement it was pleased to announce a significant development in its effort to combat tax evasion and criminal activity that undermines the country’s economy.

“The KwaZulu-Natal Local Division of the Durban High Court has granted a preservation order, and a search-and-seizure warrant in the case involving the Commissioner for SARS versus Shauwn Mkhize and Others. This decision is a crucial step in SARS’s strategic objective to make it increasingly hard and costly for taxpayers who wilfully and intentionally engage in criminal activity,” SARS stated.

The tax body said that over the past few years, SARS has been investigating and cracking down on the construction industry so that it complies with tax laws.

“SARS enforces the provisions outlined in the Tax Administration Act No. 28 of 2011, with particular focus on section 163, on preserving and securing assets. This recent enforcement action is one of many steps that SARS has taken in collaboration with the South African Police Service and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), to uphold the integrity of our tax system. The orders were obtained to prevent the dissipation of realisable assets, which could hinder the collection of taxes, and to secure evidence of potential non-compliance with tax laws administered by the SARS Commissioner,” SARS said.

SARS Commissioner, Edward Kieswetter said that no one is above the law.

“SARS will not waver in executing its mandate without fear, favour, or prejudice, regardless of any persons’ standing in society. No one is above the law; it is therefore critically important that SARS acts emphatically to ensure that all meet their legal obligations. Today’s search-and-seizure operation must communicate an unambiguous message to all that law-enforcement agencies will act to stop lawlessness. The most vulnerable in our society, the aged, and children depend on the state through taxes to assuage and mitigate poverty, unemployment, and hunger. Any wilful defiance of the law will be resisted,” Kieswetter said.

BUSINESS REPORT