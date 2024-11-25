Super Group's shares surge following SG Fleet takeover proposal

Shares in logistics company Super Group leapt after it alerted its shareholders on Monday regarding a non-binding proposal to acquire all SG Fleet shares on the Australian Stock Exchange. Photo: Supplied

Shares in logistics company Super Group leapt after it alerted its shareholders on Monday regarding a non-binding proposal to acquire all SG Fleet shares on the Australian Stock Exchange.

By 2.40pm on the JSE the shares were up 16.35% at R27.47.

It said SG Fleet is in discussions with Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) regarding a non-binding proposal to acquire all SG Fleet shares at a price of A$3.50 (R41) per share.

Super Group is SG Fleet's largest shareholder with a 53.584% stake. SG Fleet is valued at $1.1 billion (R20bn).

SG Fleet's Board, in consultation with Super Group, has decided to engage with PEP on this proposal. PEP has been granted a period of exclusivity until November 29 to conduct due diligence and potentially put forward a binding offer, Super Group said.

It noted that there was no guarantee this will result in a transaction. Any deal would require approvals from the SG Fleet Board, Super Group, SG Fleet shareholders and regulators.

These discussions may significantly impact Super Group's share price. Therefore, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when trading the Company's securities until a further announcement is made, the firm said.

SG Fleet has engaged BofA Securities as its financial advisor and Gilbert + Tobin as its legal advisor.

The move is not unexpected. It was reported in July that Super Group was searching for an exit from its majority position in the Australian listed SG Fleet Group in order to bring the money back to South Africa.

