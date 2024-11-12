Transnet appoints Zutari to validate strategic plans for Durban’s liquid bulk sector

With 12 terminal operators over a 1 545 000 m2 area, the Port of Durban’s Island View handles a variety of products, including petroleum, chemicals and agricultural goods. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo / Independent Newspapers

The Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) yesterday announced it had appointed infrastructure and advisory firm Zutari as the Transaction Advisor for the Island View Precinct Strategy at the Port of Durban.

This appointment marks a crucial aims to enhance the security of supply while modernising the operations of one of the country’s key economic hubs

Originally sanctioned in 2019, the Island View Strategy is set for a comprehensive revision to ensure its resilience against the backdrop of a rapidly changing market landscape.

Zutari’s mandate will involve scrutinising current market dynamics, re-evaluating existing strategies, and crafting a robust plan that aims to fortify sustainability and operational efficiency within the sector.

The Port of Durban’s Island View precinct is a South African national key point, managing approximately 74% of South Africa's liquid bulk imports. With 12 terminal operators over a 1 545 000 m2 area, it handles a variety of products, including petroleum, chemicals and agricultural goods.

As part of the country’s transition to sustainable energy, the port will also facilitate the handling of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other cleaner energy sources.

Integral to Zutari’s role is the enhancement of the strategic framework for TNPA and the entire liquid bulk industry while ensuring the integrity of the supply chain in this vital petrochemical centre.

Protecting the continuity of operations and managing risks are paramount, particularly as nearly 2 000 jobs—both direct and indirect—relied upon this precinct as of 2022.

Mpumi Dweba-Kwetana, acting TNPA managing executive for the Eastern Region, said the Island View Strategy aims to accelerate transformation, ensure a reliable supply of liquid bulk commodities, and increase throughput efficiency.

“The appointment of Zutari is a significant milestone towards achieving these goals,” she said.

“Our collaborative engagement with stakeholders, including Fuels Industry Association of South Africa (formerly known as SAPIA), the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA), the Chemical and Allied Industries’ Association (CAIA), and terminal operators, has been crucial in building confidence and identifying areas for cooperation in safeguarding the liquid bulk sector.”

