Climate finance is critical for Africa as COP 29 begins in Baku

Environmental organisations have made a fervent appeal to global leaders, urging them to deliver decisive climate finance support for African nations grappling with the dire consequences of the climate crisis as the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 29) convenes in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Amid ongoing challenges, the continent is demanding justice for its communities, which have contributed the least to global emissions yet bear the brunt of climate-related disasters.

Greenpeace Africa, at the forefront of this movement, today emphasised the urgent need for the implementation of a Climate Damages Tax on fossil fuel extraction to ensure climate justice and to fund loss and damage reparation.

Murtala Touray, program director at Greenpeace Africa, highlighted alarming statistics showing that Africa contributed less than 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions, yet suffered severe climate impacts, including devastating droughts.

“Africa stands at a critical crossroads. Establishing an ambitious New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) is crucial for scaling up climate finance to developing countries, particularly in Africa to tackle the scale of the prevailing crisis,” Touray said.

“As world leaders discuss, they should bear in mind the devastating droughts in the Horn of Africa and catastrophic flooding in West and Southern Africa that continue to threaten lives, livelihoods, and food security across the continent. Without a scaled-up climate finance that is fit for purpose, most African countries will be unable to deliver on their Nationally Determined Contributions (DNCs).”

Touray's words underscored a grim reality: without enhanced climate finance tailored for urgent needs, many African countries will struggle to fulfil their NDCs under the Paris Agreement.

Research has shown that climate change could cost African economies up to 15% of their gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.

Meanwhile, the continent is uniquely positioned with 40% of the world's solar potential, yet it receives a mere 2% of global renewable energy investment, despite renewable projects generating significantly more jobs than fossil fuel initiatives.

In a recent opinion piece, directors Gregory Nott and Tina Costas of Norton Rose Fulbright cautioned that African nations must present a united front at COP 29.

They asserted that the continent’s voices were needed more than ever, especially when discussing development amidst significant energy access challenges where 600 million Africans lack electricity, nearly double the population of the US.

“In many cases, the global focus on climate financing is crowding out development funding for the continent, and so any COP 29 negotiations need to balance developmental objectives with a drive for growth,” they said.

“The continent, however, would do well not to arrive at COP with a mindset to secure aid but to present a united front among its leading African nations that clearly articulates the role they see themselves playing in addressing global climate change concerns.

“The continent’s representatives would benefit from a ‘winner’s mindset’ that is proactive, partnership-seeking, and solution-oriented, as guilt-tripping developed world nations has historically had limited positive impact on the continent.”

COP29 offers a pivotal platform to advocate for Africa's path toward a net-zero future as the continent is uniquely positioned to lead in the global renewable energy space, given its vast natural resources such as solar and wind energy.

The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) also echoed the significance of this sentiment.

Mpho Mokwele, the DBSA’s group executive for transacting, stressed that the institution’s involvement in COP 29 will focus on aligning policies that promote social equity while addressing environmental challenges.

“By championing an inclusive green growth economy and mobilising climate finance, we are ensuring that the continent's voice advocates for a future where the needs of both people and the planet are met,” Mokwele declared.

