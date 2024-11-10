Four ways to attract and retain a Gen Z workforce in 2025 and beyond

Their introduction into the workforce has accelerated tremendously and has come into stark focus this year for many reasons. Picture: Freepik

Generation Z has probably been the most talked about generation in 2024, and for good reason.

Their introduction into the workforce has accelerated tremendously and has come into stark focus this year for many reasons.

From doubts on whether they are workplace ready, to discussions about how they view success and most hotly debated, countless predictions on how Gen Zs will change both workforces and workplaces alike in the years to come.

But what should be front and centre for all businesses now, in 2025 and beyond is a solid game plan that seeks to not only attract a Gen Z workforce but to more importantly retain them.

Because after all, come 2030, an estimated 40% of workers in South Africa will be Gen Zs.

“Barring a few naysayers, most agree that Gen Zs will be a very valuable asset in the ever-evolving world of business because of their tech-savvy and inclusive natures as well as their drive to learn and develop new skills,” explains Maggie Moonsammy, Sales Manager at Strider Digital, who recently attended the Grow Leadership Summit which had a talk dedicated to this important subject.

“However,” she adds, “this generation is changing the expectations of employment at breakneck speeds, and it’s crucial that each and every business listens and adapts, if they want Gen Zs in their corner, and to stay there.”

Speaking to her experience with Gen Z talent, Moonsammy shares her four non-negotiables for getting this digital native generation on board:

1. Offer learning experiences and development opportunities

“Gen Zs have an incredible hunger for knowledge and skills,” says Moonsammy. “And they are very motivated, with a willingness to learn, grow and ultimately succeed. When it comes to the hunt for the right employer, this generation sees development opportunities and learning experiences as essential. They want to be guided on how to succeed, not only in their current position but also be fitted with the tools to develop their career journeys.”

Businesses should look at offering training that aids professional development and opens up the opportunity for promotion. Time or financial allowances for employees to pursue further educational qualifications should also be considered, as this will make you highly attractive to Gen Zs.

“Employers should view this drive for development not as a shopping list of requests but rather an immense positive,” says Moonsammy, “because with the right opportunities Gen Zs can become highly productive team members, making them a huge asset in the long run.”

2. Make sure your workplace culture is inclusive

It has been said again and again that Gen Zs are the most diverse generation of our time, and this plays a big role in how they see the world, privately and professionally. Gen Zs view diversity, equity and inclusion as non-negotiables in a place of work and will leave or avoid businesses if these aspects do not form part of their ethos.

“Gen Z's strong sense of social awareness maps out their expectation of the perfect workplace, so your business needs to fit the bill – but authentically, not disingenuously,” says Moonsammy. “And it’s important to note that this generation’s concept of diversity is far reaching, and includes gender, race, ethnicity, neurodiversity and disability. Gen Z expects a place of work to respect individuality and to value every voice in the room.”

3. Step up your benefits and focus on wellbeing

When it comes to benefits, Gen Z is asking employers for a lot more than previous generations have. As a starting point, they are looking for employers who offer them flexibility on the hours they work and the ability to work from home for at least a portion of the week. Working from home supports Gen Z’s dedication to green issues by reducing emissions caused by a daily commute and flexible hours affords them the opportunity to have a healthier work/life balance.

“Gen Zs also have a greater awareness of mental health issues and expect their employers to place benefits of this kind as a priority,” says Moonsammy. “Mental health days, access to counsellors or virtual support as well as digital resources to assist in combating anxiety, stress and burnout are hugely attractive to Gen Zs.”

Additionally, employers are also advised to ‘think out of the box’ when it comes to additional benefits. Things like pet insurance, travel perks, gym access, organised charity initiatives and discounts on products or experiences are all things Gen Zs deem important and will play a role in the choice they make on which employer to work for, and who they stay with.

4. Invest in the latest technology

“It’s no secret that Gen Zs are a high tech and hyper-connected generation,” says Moonsammy, “but what this means is that they expect on-demand accessibility to tools that can help them do their jobs effectively. The latest in project management software and communication tools are not a nice to have, but a must-have for this generation.”

Gen Zs will also largely expect the businesses they work for to be as paperless as possible and look down on hardware and machines that don’t operate adequately.

“Although overwhelming to some, the introduction of Gen Zs to our workforce will bring a myriad of benefits to businesses, particularly in regard to their focus on diversity and personal development. So, it’s in everyone’s best interest to get their places of work Gen Z ready, with not just a lens of attraction but more importantly a focus on retention too,” concludes Moonsammy.

BUSINESS REPORT