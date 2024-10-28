South Africa gazettes Trusted Tour Operator Scheme to attract tourists from China and India

This scheme, introduced just two months after initial planning, is designed to streamline visa processes, reduce bureaucratic barriers and enhance tourism from these key markets. Photo: File

In a bid to bolster tourism and stimulate job creation, South Africa's Department of Home Affairs on Monday gazetted the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS), targeting increased tourist arrivals from China and India.

This scheme, introduced just two months after initial planning, is designed to streamline visa processes, reduce bureaucratic barriers and enhance tourism from these key markets.

With an initial focus on the burgeoning tourist markets of China and India, the TTOS aims to remove some of the key obstacles standing in the way of South Africa becoming a favoured tourism destination for the second- and fifth-largest economies in the world.

The TTOS was conceptualised by Minister of Home Affairs Dr Leon Schreiber in response to industry consultations highlighting visa inefficiencies as a barrier to tourism growth. Research supporting the scheme shows that a 10% increase in annual tourism could raise South Africa’s economic growth by 0.6% and create thousands of new jobs.

Aims of the TTOS:

Under the TTOS, selected tour operators from South Africa and abroad will benefit from a simplified visa application process, specifically tailored for large groups from China and India.

South Africa, which attracted only 93000 Chinese tourists in 2023 compared to Australia’s 1.4 million, aims to narrow this gap by addressing long-standing issues like group visa processing delays, capacity shortages at foreign missions, and language barriers. Indian tourists currently represent just 3.9% of South Africa's total international arrivals, and Chinese visitors only 1.8%.

Rosemary Anderson, the national chairperson of Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa, told Business Report on the initial announcement of TTOS: “China and India are important markets for our tourism sector. Collectively, they account for nearly 6% of our international arrivals, yet their potential is far greater. The TTOS is an essential step in removing the barriers that have held us back.”

Benefits and requirements for approved operators

Tour operators approved under the TTOS will have access to a dedicated team of adjudicators, ensuring quicker, more reliable visa application turnarounds. Operators in the scheme will also be accountable for any legal violations committed by tourists they bring into South Africa, aligning with Home Affairs' commitment to secure tourism.

Applications will be evaluated on a points-based system, considering criteria such as legal compliance, operational experience, and international partnerships. Only companies with at least 12 months of operational experience will be eligible to apply.

Application process and timeline

The call for expressions of interest will remain open for 30 days. Following this period, Home Affairs, in collaboration with other departments, will assess applications and conduct security vetting to enroll the first group of tour operators. The aim is to bring the first wave of tourists through TTOS to South Africa in January 2025. Further intakes will be considered based on the scheme’s success and internal capacity. (g the TTOS’ link on the Department’s website at www.dha.gov.za or at https://touroperator.dha.gov.za:8443)

To facilitate the application process, the Department has introduced an online portal for TTOS, replacing email-based applications with a streamlined digital platform that enhances transparency and reduces decision-making delays.

This initiative aligns with South Africa’s broader goals of economic stimulation through tourism and digital transformation within government processes, positioning the country as a more accessible destination for travellers from two of the world’s largest outbound markets.

South Africa’s tourism industry is pinning its hopes on structural reforms embarked on by the Government of National Unity (GNU) to attract 15.6 million international arrivals by 2030.

Jerry Mabena, chairman of the Tourism Business Council of SA (TBCSA), speaking last month at the opening of the 3rd TBCSA Leadership Conference in Sun City, under the theme “Tourism Matters”, said the appointment of the GNU had seen an improvement in business confidence, even stretching beyond South Africa’s borders.

BUSINESS REPORT