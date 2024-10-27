GG Alcock: Township food safety probe should look beyond spaza shops

Research by Accenture Africa released in 2023 highlighted the economic importance of spaza shops, noting that over 150000 such businesses are part of South Africa’s informal economy, which has a market size estimated at R178 billion. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/Independent Newspapers

The investigations into a recent spate of food poisonings must examine the entire landscape of different stores, not just spaza shops, according to GG Alcock, a prominent informal economy expert.

Alcock was speaking in an interview by Business Report after the Democratic Alliance (DA) weighed in on food poisonings, citing the need for tighter regulations in township businesses as laid out in the Township Economic Development Act (TEDA).

This after a series of alleged food poisoning incidents in Gauteng and one incident in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Six pupils from different schools in Naledi, Soweto died allegedly after consuming food purchased from a spaza shop.

In addition, 25 primary school pupils from Mshuluzane Mayisela Primary School were admitted to a hospital in Bronkhorstspruit after eating snacks bought from a street vendor.

This week 43 pupils from Ngaqa Primary School in Mtubatuba, KZN, fell ill after consuming snacks purchased from a vendor outside the school’s premises.

As people hunt for what is behind this spate of food poisoning, spaza shops have borne the unsubstantiated brunt of suspicion.

In a statement issued earlier this week, the DA called for the immediate gazetting of regulations governing township businesses, including spaza shops, to prevent further health risks.

“In addition, the regulations that need to be published will also assist in regulating the sale of goods, particularly perishables, in spaza shops. This is of utmost importance given the recent rise in the spate of food poisoning from food bought at spaza shops,” it said.

According to the DA, the Gauteng Department of Economic Development has failed to implement these crucial guidelines, despite TEDA being passed two years ago.

"These regulations should have been published six months after TEDA was signed into law," the DA said. "It is unacceptable that, two years later, there are still no regulations in place to protect consumers from issues like food poisoning."

According to Alcock, much of the blame directed at spaza shops is based on hysteria and xenophobia rather than facts.

"There’s a lot of conjecture around these poisoning incidents, with people assuming that the source is spaza shops, but it’s unlikely that 22 children would all go to the same shop. They may have shared food at a school playground or a feeding scheme," Alcock said.

He pointed out that many of these shops sell pre-packaged food from reputable wholesalers, like Makro, and are less likely to be the source of contamination compared to food vendors selling cooked meals.

Alcock emphasised the need to look at the broader landscape of food sales in townships. "People are quick to blame spaza shops, but there are also fast food vendors, table-top hawkers, fruit and vegetable sellers, and others who sell prepared food. In fact, the fast food sector in townships is almost entirely South African-owned, and food poisoning is more likely to result from improperly prepared food than from packaged goods."

However, while Alcock acknowledges the need for enforcement of existing laws, he argues that spaza shops are being unfairly targeted. He also criticized the tendency to associate spaza shops with foreign owners and expired food, arguing that such assumptions are driven by xenophobia rather than evidence.

"There’s a narrative that foreigners are stealing jobs and selling expired goods, but it’s more complex than that. The DA’s statements, for example, are just political point-scoring," Alcock argued.

"We already have strict laws governing food safety, from major chains like KFC to small hot dog stands. The issue isn't the need for new laws, but rather enforcing the ones we already have."

He pointed to the broader issue of xenophobia driving the narrative. "People are quick to blame foreign-owned businesses, but they overlook the vital role these shops play in local economies. Spaza shops offer competitive prices and save people taxi fares by being closer to home. Instead of acknowledging their contributions, we're fixated on blaming them for unrelated incidents."

Xenophobia and misinformation

Xenophobia has long been a problem in South Africa, often manifesting in violent attacks against foreign nationals. According to research by the University of Witwatersrand's Xenowatch, xenophobic violence has claimed 669 lives, resulted in over 5300 looted shops, and displaced more than 127000 people between 1994 and 2024. While the perpetrators of these attacks primarily target African and South Asian migrants, they are often scapegoated for issues such as unemployment, crime, and now, food safety.

Alcock points to the fact that the current national dialogue around food poisoning is targeting foreign shop owners, but not based on facts. "We’ve seen this before—foreigners are an easy target when people are angry or scared. But it’s irresponsible to allow this kind of scapegoating when we don’t have all the facts."

Protectionist policies

Earlier this month, Donald MacKay, the founder and chief executive of XA Global Trade Advisors, in an opinion in Business Report, ‘The hidden costs of limiting foreign-owned spaza shops’ warned that in effect that protectionism is also at play in South Africa. He pointed to eThekwini’s proposed limit on foreign-owned spaza shops.

He said, “We need to separate the problem of illegal migrants from foreign nationals operating these businesses. Illegal migrants are exactly that. Illegal. They need to be deported or ideally denied entry before they arrive. You can’t fix this problem through protectionism.”

He argues that when local spaza shop owners complain that spaza shops in the country are being run by foreign nationals, their complaint is about local shopkeepers being unhappy with their more agile competitors. If these foreigners had worse service and sold more expensive products, no one would complain, because they would simply go out of business.

MacKay further said, “When our local entrepreneurs can’t compete with foreign shopkeepers, we need to ask why that is and invest into developing those skills, rather than removing the competition and asking poor consumers to pay a premium so that they have the privilege of trickling up their money to a small group of effective lobbyists.”

The role of the township economy

Research by Accenture Africa released in 2023 highlighted the economic importance of spaza shops, noting that over 150000 such businesses are part of South Africa’s informal economy, which has a market size estimated at R178 billion.

Alcock argues that instead of attacking these businesses, the government should focus on ensuring their compliance with health and safety standards through the proper enforcement of existing laws.

"The township economy is vital for South Africa’s economic health, especially in underdeveloped areas," Alcock said. "The Gauteng Township Economic Development Act (TEDA) is a good step toward formalising this sector, but without enforcement, it’s just words on paper."

The DA, however, remains critical of the Gauteng government’s implementation of TEDA, pointing out that despite identifying 45 Township Enterprise Zones (TEZs), none have been formally established. "The MEC has indicated that TEDA is under review and not yet operational. This is a huge concern,"the DA stated. "A DA-led government would immediately ensure the necessary regulations are published and that all 45 TEZs are gazetted."

However, Alcock says, "Instead of looking for real solutions, we’re trying to find someone to blame. Getting rid of foreign shop owners won’t solve this problem. South African-owned spaza shops face the same regulatory challenges, and the laws are already in place to protect consumers. What we need is better enforcement, not new laws or witch hunts."

Alcock’s call for rationality over rhetoric rings clear, "We need to stop blaming foreigners and start focusing on the real issues. Enforcement of existing laws is the solution, not xenophobia."

Government response

Meanwhile, the South African Department of Health has rejected recent claims that it is neglecting the issue of food poisoning among children.

In a statement issued on Monday, the department emphasised that the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure is treating the situation as a national security threat.

"These increasing incidents in black communities have led to an unfortunate and unsubstantiated perception that authorities are turning a blind eye to this crisis," the department said.

Health officials have launched an investigation into the source of the poisonings. Inspectors from the Environmental Directorate of the Department of Health, along with the National Consumer Commission, have been deployed to areas where children have fallen ill, including Naledi, Soweto. According to the department, early analyses suggest that a chemical agent, rather than spoiled food, may be responsible.

The Department of Agriculture and the South African Police Service are also involved in the investigation. Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has enlisted the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) to assist in identifying the source of the contamination. "The NICD played a crucial role in identifying the source of the 2017 listeriosis outbreak, and their expertise will be invaluable in this case as well," the department said.

