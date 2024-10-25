Westfalia’s first South African Hass avocados reaches India

The Indian avocado market has expanded from a mere 1 000 tons three years ago and is projected to reach over 10 000 tons in the 2024 calendar year, indicative of steady growth from a nascent base. Picture: Supplied.

Westfalia Fruit, a prominent global supplier of avocados and fresh fruits, recently marked a significant milestone with the arrival of its inaugural container of South African Hass avocados in India on Tuesday.

This shipment not only underlines the company’s robust export efforts but also highlights the immense potential within the South African avocado industry.

This news comes shortly after Westfalia announced the successful shipment of avocados to a completely different market—China—earlier this month. The dual achievements underscore Westfalia’s commitment to expanding its international footprint and delivering high-quality produce to diverse markets around the globe.

Zac Bard, business development executive at Westfalia Fruit, expressed their enthusiasm for this monumental step.

“This achievement highlights our dedication to expanding our global footprint and delivering top-quality produce to new markets,” Bard stated.

“We look forward to establishing a strong presence in India while simultaneously strengthening the ties between our two countries.

Bard further emphasised that the supply of high-quality, large-sized Hass avocados from South Africa will enhance their existing supply capabilities from other sourcing areas.

The successful arrival of this first shipment follows the finalisation of a long-anticipated phytosanitary agreement between South Africa and India, a result of years of meticulous efforts aimed at opening this lucrative new market.

Positioning itself strategically, South Africa stands to gain a competitive edge due to its geographical proximity to India, which allows for shorter transit times compared to Latin American competitors.

As Australia approaches the end of its 2024 supply season, Bard noted that this shipment enables Westfalia to provide a quality product that complies with India's import protocol requirements. “We can then confidently scale up shipments for the 2025 season, supporting the ever-growing consumption in India,” he added.

East Africa, facing ongoing logistical constraints in shipping to Europe, has shifted its focus toward burgeoning Eastern markets, ensuring that there will be sufficient avocado supply from all African sources to meet rising demand in India, the Middle East, and Far Eastern markets.

Although currently much smaller than Europe’s avocado market, India's sector presents a tremendous opportunity for growth.

Westfalia is keen on leveraging this immense potential to further cement South Africa's standing in the global avocado market, ensuring a stable supply of premium-quality avocados to Indian consumers.

Ajay TG, general manager at Westfalia Fruit India, expressed his excitement about this milestone.

“India’s growing interest in avocados presents a significant opportunity, and we are eager to build strong partnerships within the market,” he said.

“With our focus on quality and sustainability, we look forward to playing a considerable role in meeting the rising demand for avocados in India.”

The burgeoning Indian market necessitates greater consumer education, as avocados are still a relatively novel product in the region.

Westfalia said it was committed to supporting this effort by not only supplying high-quality fruit but also participating in initiatives aimed at increasing awareness about the nutritional benefits and versatility of avocados.

In conjunction with this, the World Avocado Organisation has launched its second campaign in India, aiming to inspire the incorporation of avocados into everyday Indian cuisine—recipes for which are available on the WAO’s social media platforms.

Derek Donkin, CEO of Subtrop, which manages the affairs of the South African Avocado, Litchi and Mango Growers’ Associations, elaborated on the logistics of avocado exports.

He explained that most avocados are shipped by sea in refrigerated containers under controlled conditions.

The sea voyage from Cape Town to Europe typically spans 16 to 19 days, necessitating a rigorous control over the cold chain to maintain the quality of the fruit.

BUSINESS REPORT