Editor’s Note: Why I stand behind Independent Media’s decision to leave the SA Press Council

Independent Media is a vital force in South African journalism, and our country would be far poorer without it, says Business Report’s Executive Editor Philippa Larkin. Photo by Michael Walker

As the executive editor of Business Report and Personal Finance, I stand behind Independent Media’s decision to withdraw from the Press Council of South Africa (PCSA). This was not merely a gamble—it was a necessary response to an increasingly hostile environment where our commitment to press freedom is consistently undermined.

In recent days, I have faced numerous inquiries regarding our departure from the PCSA. Let me clarify:

News24 journalist Karyn Maughan's article titled “Survé targets senior judge” ignited a flurry of controversy.

Elon Musk after he bought social network X (formerly Twitter) immediately became the target of a backlash from mainstream media. Photo: AFP

Independent Media chairman Dr Iqbal Survé too became a target of mainstream media the moment he bought the media house. Photo: Independent Media

Columnist Edmond Phiri’s comparison of Maughan to Nazi propagandist Leni Riefenstahl sparked outrage and led to complaints against the Sunday Independent, demonstrating how easily dissenting voices can be silenced.

Despite presenting a robust defence, the PCSA ruled against the Sunday Independent and IOL. Their decision, which we deemed flawed and biased, revealed the council’s clear lack of impartiality.

On October 22, we announced our withdrawal, decrying the PCSA's suppression of press freedom and its apparent alignment with competitor agendas. In a swift and disconcerting response, the PCSA attempted to reject our withdrawal before hastily expelling us.

The refusal to entertain an appeal was the final straw. Independent Media recognised that the PCSA had become a tool for censorship rather than a protector of journalistic integrity.

In our statement, we asserted that the PCSA's actions undermine the constitutional rights of our writers to express their opinions freely. The organisation has morphed into a weapon against those of us striving to uphold the fundamental tenets of journalism.

Let me be clear: our commitment to ethical journalism and media freedom remains unwavering. We believe that the current environment within the PCSA no longer supports our principles of free expression and fair adjudication. Thus, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to sever ties.

Our commitment to transparency and accountability is paramount. All editorial complaints will be handled internally, ensuring fairness and rigour. Readers can direct their concerns to [email protected].

As an editor at Independent Media, I’ve witnessed firsthand the efforts to suppress diverse voices by mainstream media, often leaving individuals feeling marginalised and silenced.

Dr Iqbal Survé, Independent Media’s chairperson, provides a platform that gives voice the voiceless and exposes corruption. Like Elon Musk, who faced backlash for advocating media freedom, Dr Survé has become a target for championing diverse voices and exposing systemic injustices in South Africa.

They both became targets and courted controversy the moment they bought media firms as mainstream media tried to shut them down.

Musk fights for X because he believes that people have a right to air their diverse opinions not just the mainstream narrative. So too does Dr Survé.

The parallels are uncanny.

Dr Survé has rightly stated, “Media is the cornerstone of democracy. It holds power accountable and amplifies diverse voices.”

I wholeheartedly support his vision, as it aligns with my own commitment to ensuring that all voices are heard, especially those marginalised by others.

In my years at Independent, I have come to deeply value the role I play in safeguarding these voices. We carry their stories in Business Report and throughout our titles, fighting against the suppression of media freedom that plagues the industry.

In summary, I don’t lose sleep over leaving the PCSA. Independent Media is a vital force in South African journalism, and our country would be far poorer without it. We will continue to fight for the truth, uphold diverse perspectives and resist censorship at every turn.

Philippa Larkin is the executive editor of Business Report.

