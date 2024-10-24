Hack-proof your Black Friday: cybersecurity insights for small business owners

A cyber-attack can be a crippling blow to any businesses, leading to reputational damage, loss of customer trust, operational difficulties and financial losses. Image: Supplied

By Kevin Wotshela

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are estimated to contribute 40% towards South Africa’s gross domestic product, making them vital in growing the local economy. Many of them thrive by operating online relying heavily on safe and secure digital infrastructures for inventory management, online transactions, and customer interaction. While lucrative, upcoming periods like Black Friday and the festive season puts small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) at risk of becoming prime targets for cybercriminals.

A cyber-attack can be a crippling blow to any businesses, leading to reputational damage, loss of customer trust, operational difficulties and financial losses. Still, many small businesses, who cannot afford robust cybersecurity systems, rely on basic IT infrastructure lacking the tools or systems to detect and respond to attacks.

To manage these challenges, here are steps to take if you suspect an attack, and how to avoid falling victim to cybercrime in the future.

Ways hackers can ruin your Black Friday

Black Friday's frenzy and a surge in online transactions create a perfect storm for cyber-attacks. Understanding the key tactics employed by hackers is the first step in proactively safeguarding against them.

Phishing Attacks: Cybercriminals often use phishing emails to deceive employees into revealing sensitive information, such as passwords or financial data. These attacks can lead to data breaches and financial losses.

Ransomware: This type of malware encrypts a business's data, demanding a ransom for its release. SMEs are particularly vulnerable due to their limited resources to invest in sophisticated cybersecurity measures.

Data Breaches: With increasing amounts of customer data being collected, SME’s face the risk of data breaches, which can lead to reputational damage and legal consequences.

Insider Threats: Employees, whether malicious or negligent, can pose significant risks to data security. Small businesses often lack the infrastructure to monitor and mitigate such threats effectively.

DDoS Attacks: Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks can overwhelm a small business online presence, leading to service disruptions that can be particularly damaging during peak sales periods.

Top 5 steps to take if you or an employee suspects a cyber attack

Disconnect from the Internet. The first step is to disconnect your device from the internet. This can help prevent further unauthorised access or data transmission. If you're using Wi-Fi, switch it off, and if you're connected via Ethernet, unplug the cable.

Alert your IT Department or cybersecurity team. If you’re an employee, inform your IT department, cybersecurity team or manager right away. They are equipped with the necessary tools and knowledge to handle such incidents. For individuals, seek help from a trusted cybersecurity professional.

Change your passwords. Change all your passwords, starting with the most sensitive accounts such as banking, email, and any other accounts that contain personal information. Use strong, unique passwords for each account and consider using a password manager for added security.

Scan your system for malware. Run a comprehensive antivirus and anti-malware scan on your device to detect and remove any malicious software. Ensure your security software is up to date to catch the latest threats.

Monitor accounts and report suspicious activity. Keep a close eye on your financial and online accounts for any unusual activity. Report any unauthorised transactions or changes to your service providers and financial institutions immediately. Additionally, consider placing a fraud alert on your credit reports.

The cybersecurity landscape for South African businesses is undoubtedly challenging. However, by acknowledging the critical nature of these cybersecurity threats and taking proactive measures, businesses can protect their assets and maintain customer trust.

This includes investing in advanced security technologies, increasing cybersecurity budgets, ensuring compliance with regulations, and fostering a culture of security awareness among employees.

A game-changer for any business looking to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats during Black Friday and beyond.

Kevin Wotshela is the managing director of Magix Security

BUSINESS REPORT