Food prices soar as average household basket rises by R92,97 in October

October 2024 has brought yet another challenging month for South African households, as the cost of the average food basket rose by R92,97, costing R5 348,65.

This significant increase, as reported by the Household Affordability Index, reflects the continuing pressures on the pockets of consumers, even amidst declining petrol and electricity prices.

The index is compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity (PMBEJD) on a monthly basis, collecting data from various supermarkets across the country.

Data revealed that the price increased by R51,07 year-on-year, translating to an increase of 1.8% higher from the previous month and year-on-year, 1% more.

“Between May and August 2024, we witnessed a slight decrease in food prices; however, September marked the beginning of a worrying upward trajectory, which has persisted into October,” the index stated.

The report underscores a critical reality for South Africans as net buyers of food, the affordability of essentials plays a crucial role in household food security. The necessity for clarity from food producers and retailers regarding price structures remains urgent.

“We need assurance that prices reflect genuine costs, free from unjustified increases," the index states, calling for transparency in pricing strategies,” the index said.

Essential items such as maize meal, rice, bread, and cooking oil—a basic foundation for any meal, now cost R2 908,76, having surged by R47,92 (1.7%) in just one month.

Fourteen of these core foods experienced price hikes in October, placing strain on households already grappling with low wages and limited social grant support.

The average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious meal has climbed to R956,40, an increase of R14,88 (1.6%) since last month, highlighting the disparity between essential living costs and social assistance.

The Child Support Grant of R530 is now 33% below the Food Poverty Line of R796, indicating a deepening crisis.

Regionally, the average food basket costs varied significantly, with Cape Town and Springbok experiencing the highest increases. Cape Town’s food basket jumped by R249,89 (5,0%), reaching R5 290,07, while the Springbok basket saw an alarming rise of R457,32 (8,3%), bringing the total to R5 938,01.

In contrast, Maritzburg and Mtubatuba saw slight decreases, underscoring the discrepancies in regional living conditions.

The minimum wage, currently at R27,58 per hour, falls short of supporting a typical family.

With workers often having to stretch their wages across multiple dependants—averaging 4.1 people per household—the struggle to maintain essential food supplies is exceedingly difficult.

As South Africans approach the festive season, the need for comprehensive action to address food pricing and wage inequalities has never been more urgent. Consumers remain hopeful for transparency and fairness in pricing, as they navigate the stormy seas of rising living costs.

Foods in the basket which increased in price in October 2024 by 5% or more, include:

potatoes (19%, or R22,01 on a 10kg pocket),

soup (11%),

carrots (6%),

spinach (9%),

cremora (6%),

bananas (8%),

and oranges (23%).

Foods in the basket which increased in price in October 2024 by 2% or more, include:

Rice (3%),

salt (3%),

frozen chicken portions (3%),

tea (2%),

eggs (3%),

beef liver (2%),

wors (3%),

beef tripe (3%),

fish (4%),

butternut (3%),

cabbage (4%),

apples (4%),

polony (2%),

and apricot jam (3%).

Foods in the basket which decreased in price in October 2024, by 5% or more was chicken feet (-7%).

Foods in the basket which decreased in price in October 2024, by 2% or more, include:

chicken livers (-3%),

tomatoes (-3%),

green pepper (-2%),

peanut butter (-4%),

and brown bread (-2%).

BUSINESS REPORT