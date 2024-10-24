Africa’s governance progress stalls as conflict and insecurity rise

After four years of steady advancement, Africa's journey towards improved governance has hit a significant roadblock, according to the latest findings from The Mo Ibrahim Foundation.

The biennial dataset titled the Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG), which evaluates governance performance across the continent, yesterday revealed that in 2022, rising conflict, insecurity, and a shrinking democratic landscape have stifled the critical improvements made in human and economic development.

Over the decade from 2014 to 2023, the report presents a complex landscape: while approximately 52.1% of Africa's population resides in 33 out of 54 countries that have seen governance gains, the remaining populace lives in countries where governance has regressed to levels worse than those recorded in 2014.

This sobering assessment serves as a dire reminder of the precarious state of governance on the continent.

Mo Ibrahim, founder and chair of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, remarked on the broader implications of these findings.

“This is a sobering reminder of the threat that a deepening security crisis and shrinking participatory environment poses to the continent’s progress,” he stated.

Ibrahim emphasised that while the decline in governance is similarly felt worldwide, Africa’s situation is particularly alarming due to its potential repercussions on economic and social development.

The report underscores the continent's vast differences, with some countries showcasing significant improvement while others struggle under the weight of stagnation or regression.

“Ours is a huge continent of 54 countries with highly diverging trends,” Ibrahim noted, pointing out that nations like Morocco, Côte d’Ivoire, Seychelles, Angola, and Benin have made commendable strides in their governance trajectories.

In contrast, regions experiencing severe governance deterioration, such as Sudan, the Sahel, and specific sections of Tunisia, raise significant concerns.

At the sub-country level, there is a stark contrast in performance. Thirteen nations, including Egypt, Madagascar, and Somalia, have experienced encouraging governance progress since 2014, with some accelerating since 2019.

Notably, Seychelles has emerged as the top-ranked nation in 2023, having recorded a substantial improvement of 10.0 points.

Conversely, 11 countries, including Mauritius, Botswana, and Namibia, have faced a downward trend over the past decade, despite their high rankings in the 2023 index.

This discrepancy highlights a dual reality within Africa’s governance landscape, where improvements in some regions occur alongside alarming declines in others.

The 2024 IIAG further emphasises diverging trajectories at the sub-category level. While progress remains significant in economic and human development, critical areas related to security and democracy reveal worrisome declines. More than 77% of Africa's population now resides in countries where security and democratic participation have deteriorated since 2014.

Public sentiment reflects growing frustration among the populace.

The report highlighted a decline in public perception across almost all indicators except for views on female leadership, with perceptions of economic opportunities seeing the most significant drop at -12.4.

This implies a disconnect between governance advancements and citizens’ experiences, which could undermine trust in institutions and impede development efforts.

As Africa navigates this turbulent governance landscape, it faces the dual challenge of addressing deepening conflicts while fostering an environment where participatory governance can flourish.

The successes of nations like Morocco and Seychelles serve as potential models, offering hope and prompting critical discourse on the continent's path forward.

