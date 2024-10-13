Blueprint for success: how SA's tourism white paper will transform the industry

The white paper will provide guidance to the next phase of tourism development and ensure that the country as a tourism destination moves towards reaching its full potential. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Media

The recently gazetted White Paper on Tourism Development and Promotion comes at the right time and is spot-on and will bolsters South Africa’s image, says the North West University's Tourism Research in Economics, Environs and Society (TREES).

It added the voice of tourism experts who have welcomed the move, such as the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa and Tourism Business Council of South Africa, amongst others.

Professor Elmarie Slabbert, who is the research director at TREES, told Business Report that the industry underwent significant changes in the past few years and it was time to replace the 1996 version.

“It is time to align with what is happening in the industry and improve its relevance. The critical issues that the industry is grappling with are addressed in the white paper.”

She said it is positive to see the white paper’s emphasis on knowledge management, research and insights. Market intelligence would allow for quicker and more effective decision-making, enabling us to be more competitive.

Of note is the focus on promoting safety and security - an issue directly influencing visitor numbers to South Africa, something the country needs to get right.

Slabbert said, “The specific actions mentioned to improve safety show commitment to bringing change. South Africa is a beautiful destination, but our image in relation to safety limits our growth.”

Sustainable travel is an important focus across the world, and attention to this matter in the white paper showed future development and gave direction to the industry, she further said.

She said there has been significant growth in domestic tourism, but more can be done to ensure that people can enjoy the attractions and experiences. “Unlocking the potential of provincial parks and attractions for shorter visits is important.

“The changes to the white paper show progressive thinking and dealing with the critical matters of the day, but it also shows that the government is working with the private sector to bring about change and optimally utilise this industry to improve the lives of South Africans,” Slabbert said.

The Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille on Friday said the white paper will provide guidance to the next phase of tourism development and ensure that the country as a tourism destination moves towards reaching its full potential.

She said the policy envisages a sustainable, competitive and inclusive tourism sector that leverages on innovation, digital technology, addresses barriers to tourism growth, builds partnerships and responds to the social imperatives of the country.

“It further will enable the tourism sector’s contribution to the broader economy, employment and entrepreneurship whilst ensuring that the sector becomes resilient as it better responds to the future needs of the tourism sector,” she added.

“We will continue working with Operation Vulindlela in the Presidency and Departments of Home Affairs, Transport and Sport, Arts and Culture to facilitate improvements in the visa regime, grow the number of direct flights to and from South Africa by establishing an Air Access Tourism Marketing arm within SA Tourism as mandated by Cabinet in November 2023 and continue efforts for a more seamless tour operator license process and invest in infrastructure and tourism sites that reflect and showcase our diverse culture and heritage for visitors to enjoy,” De Lille said.

The Department of Tourism is also finalising its five-year plan, which will align to the Government of National Unity priorities, the National Development Plan, the Tourism Sector Master Plan and the National Tourism Sector Strategy.

