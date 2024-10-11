Solution for truck bookings at Durban's container terminals proves successful

The terminal now releases available truck booking slots 60 hours in advance compared to the previous 24 hours. Image: Supplied.

A month-long collaborative pilot with transporters has seen the Durban Container Terminal Pier 2 improve its truck turnaround time by 24%.

The new truck booking solution to manage the flow of trucks into the terminal will remain in order to improve and sustain the availability of slots at the terminal.

Managing Executive at the Durban Terminals, Earle Peters said, “The terminal now releases available truck booking slots 60 hours in advance compared to the previous 24 hours. Landside operations have a dedicated fleet of 16 straddle carriers, and the new equipment that keeps coming will only enhance the solution we have agreed on with transporters.”

He added that transporters with import container releases of at least 50 containers per transporter per vessel are not required to make any bookings for evacuation. Instead, group import release codes will be used with start and end times applied.

To address DCT Pier 2 and transporters' concerns about wasted and expired truck booking slots, there is a provision for transporters to notify the terminal at least 30 minutes in advance if they are unable to adhere to their bookings.

It has been agreed that some deterrents will be implemented for repeat offenders to ensure responsible business.

Peters said, "Our environment uses systems that are found in similar operations all over the world. However, through engagements with our stakeholders, we have learnt that customised solutions are necessary because the value chain requirements are different across the regions.”

He added that he was grateful to the contribution of transporters throughout the pilot phase, with transporters also appreciating the level of transparency the terminal has demonstrated.

Weekly and monthly engagements between the Durban container terminals and transporters continue to deal with any concerns such as allegations of corruption at the truck staging areas.

BUSINESS REPORT