Women are at the centre of just energy transition

Women walk home after getting water from a borehole in the Silobela village in Carolina, Mpumalanga. Picture: Paballo Thekiso

By Yuri Ramkissoon

South Africa has experienced extreme climatic events such as droughts, floods, and heat waves which have impacted habitats, human health, and economic productivity. Vulnerable communities and particularly women have been the most affected.

The effects of these impacts range from food insecurity, declining agricultural productivity for subsistence farmers, water scarcity, and heightened health risks from environmental degradation.

As South Africa embarks on a journey towards a low-carbon future, the role of women within this transition has become increasingly important. Unfortunately, as we commemorate the 30th anniversary of post-apartheid Women’s Day this week, it is increasingly evident that women are not at the centre of the just transition discourse, nor prioritised in the required action.

Climate change affects women and girls to a greater extent than men – based on economic, social and cultural factors. Therefore, targeted interventions to ensure that women are central to the just transition are essential.

Ensuring that women – who are most vulnerable to climate change – are central to the just transition through driving economic diversification, innovation, policy development, community engagement, and sustainable practices is paramount.

Women are also dependent on carbon-intensive industries, especially in the coal belt in Mpumalanga where they may not always be directly employed in the coal mining and the energy production sector, but they still face economic uncertainty due to job losses and limited economic opportunities.

Women are integral to the energy and mining value chain, as they participate in the informal sector and provide trade, catering accommodation services, and more. Measures to assist those that are and will be rendered jobless or without income as the industry shrinks are limited.

Climate change further exacerbates existing inequalities by increasing women’s workload and reducing access to resources. This worsens poverty, unemployment, and gender inequality, posing significant threats to livelihoods, as well as the health and safety of women and girls.

It is imperative that the just transition addresses the specific needs and contributions of women. Women’s involvement in the planning and implementation of climate policies is crucial for achieving sustainable and equitable outcomes.

A just transition must address these vulnerabilities by providing targeted support, prioritising economic diversification in the sectors that employ more women, such as tourism and hospitality.

Equally social protection measures must appreciate the downstream impacts of decarbonisation on economic value chains which is typically an area of great opportunity for women, providing appropriate innovative and sustainable interventions.

Historically, women have been underrepresented in new sectors, often due to barriers such as the lack of training, societal norms, and even discrimination. To prevent access for women, concerted efforts must be made to dismantle these barriers – by the government and other sectors.

Government partnerships with educational institutions, the private sector, and non-governmental organisations are essential in creating pathways for women to enter and succeed in these emerging industries.

It is important for the just transition that the private sector and the government to respectively create jobs and provide an enabling environment for new economic opportunities. However, these opportunities must be accessible to women.

For the just transition to be truly fair and just, it must include the voices and perspectives of women at every level of decision-making as well as the inclusion of women in policy development – from local community forums to national and international climate platforms. This participatory approach better ensures that policies are responsive to the unique challenges that women face.

Women’s leadership in climate action is not only beneficial for gender equity, but also for the effectiveness of climate solutions. Women are often the backbone of their communities, managing limited resources, and leading community initiatives. They are key agents of change within their communities.

The Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) is committed to working with various stakeholders to create an enabling environment where women can thrive within the just transition.

The PCC advocates for women empowerment initiatives through access to resources, technology, and training; importantly economic empowerment, and priority in social ownership schemes for energy projects.

By promoting gender equity and gender-responsive budgeting, supporting women’s sustainable businesses, and ensuring inclusive policy-making, we can build a sustainable and equitable future for all.

Women can no longer afford to wait for the benefits of the transition to be handed over but must act and seize opportunities available to them. However, it is essential that the government and social partners collaborate to ensure a governance model, which addresses gendered vulnerabilities from the position of the marginalised to avoid the risk of an “unjust” transition.

Yuri Ramkissoon is a climate and research analyst at the Presidential Climate Commission.

BUSINESS REPORT