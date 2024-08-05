TNPA approaches market for development of 3MW renewable plant in East London

The Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has announced that it has published a request for proposals (RFP) for the development of a 3MW solar-powered renewable plant at the Port of East London.

This as Transnet seeks to manage energy costs and reduce emissions by diversifying its energy mix through alternative energy sources and renewable energy.

TNPA said on Friday in a statement the RFP aimed to appoint a service provider to design, build, test, commission, operate and maintain the 3MW photovoltaic (PV) that has a battery energy-storage system at the Port of East London for a period of seven years. The company said its plant’s construction would include a grid-tied carport solar PV and rooftop plant system to generate the required capacity.

The project was part of TNPA’s Renewable Energy Purchase Programme to deploy approximately 100MW across all eight South African commercial seaports.

TNPA’s acting CEO advocate Phyllis Difeto said the implementation of this programme within the port system entrenched TNPA’s contribution towards sustainable and cost-effective ports.

“The Ports Authority is actively working towards climate change resilience, mitigation, and adaptation by deploying cleaner and cheaper energy solutions, in line with the Carbon Neutral Government Programme, which requires public entities to be carbon neutral by 2050, and the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) strategy which advances safer economies for net zero emissions,” Difeto said.

Within this programme, the Port of Ngqura is currently in the process of appointing a service provider to develop a 7MW renewable plant, while the Amulet Group Consortium had been awarded the 20MW plant in the Port of Richards Bay, following its appointment in June.

BUSINESS REPORT