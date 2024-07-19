Let’s live Madiba legacy this Mandela Month and make matric possible for all

By Aunyana Moloisane

Mandela Month presents an opportunity for us to remember and honour Madiba’s legacy, and we can’t do that without acknowledging the importance he placed on education. “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world,” he famously said. He saw education as critical not just in developing skills and ensuring economic success, but in contributing to nation-building and fostering love between South Africans.

Today, a matric is the country’s educational baseline. It’s a critical qualification that all South Africans should pursue and should have the means to pursue. Despite this, the Department of Basic Education estimates that less than a third of South African adults have their matric. This troubling statistic has far-reaching ramifications.

A matric or National Senior Certificate (NSC) is an entry-level requirement for almost every college or university application, and for professional positions, too. Without a matric, even those who do find work are less likely to be promoted, and entrepreneurs interested in running their own companies often find it difficult to secure venture capital. The lack of this qualification makes it harder to break intergenerational cycles of poverty in families and communities, and entrenches and perpetuates inequalities.

Let’s follow Mandela’s lead: put education first, defy the odds, believe in a better future, and put in the determination and hard work necessary to achieve the vision we have for ourselves. It’s a long walk to educational freedom, but it’s possible. Here’s how.

Adult education and training

If you’re an adult striving to get your matric, the adult education and training (AET) route is the place to start. It provides you with the fundamentals of learning and is even suitable for adult learners who don’t have prior formal education.

AET Levels 1 to 3 are designed to prepare learners for the General Education and Training Certificate (GETC), which is registered at NQF Level 1. The GETC places learners on track to further learning opportunities. It’s designed to equip you with the essential basics you need to choose a vocational route and seek out occupational-specific qualifications.

Foundational Learning Competence

Once your AET is complete, a Foundational Learning Competence (FLC) qualification provides you with critical skills in communication and mathematical literacy. These skills are necessary for occupational learning and NQF Levels 2 to 4. FLC is a part qualification that serves to bridge AET and the Amended Senior Certificate (ASC). Ideally, you should hold an AET Level 3 in communication and mathematical literacy before you start the FLC.

Amended Senior Certificate

Of course, the ultimate goal is to secure your matric, since it’s what most colleges, universities and employers require before they will consider you as a candidate. The Amended Senior Certificate (ASC), which is registered at NQF Level 4 is the equivalent of the NSC. This means that most tertiary institutions and companies see it as the same as a matric.

To write the ASC, you need to be 21-years old or older with an incomplete senior certificate qualification. Once you have it in hand, your chances of qualifying for studying further or finding employment are that much higher. The road opens up before you.

Another development that is worth noting is the recent shift from SETAs to the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations. This transition provides a seamless recognition of occupational qualifications across sectors, which improves the portability of skills. While a matric qualification isn’t the minimum entry requirement for all Quality Council occupational programmes, it still boosts your chances of accessing multiple professional options.

This Mandela Month, let’s prioritise Mandela’s belief in the power of education and strive to make a matric qualification possible for all. If you’re an employer, you can sponsor any part of the matric journey for your employees — from AET to FLC and ASC — and Optimi Workplace will match your investment by providing our Essential Computer Skills Training free of charge. If you’re an individual, get your ASC through us today and we’ll help you start your journey to a brighter future.

Aunyana Moloisane is managing director of Optimi Workplace, a division of the Optimi Group, one of South Africa’s leading names in the education and training industry.