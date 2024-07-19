Global airline passenger traffic set to double in 20 years

Passengers walk into the arrivals hall at Terminal 2E of Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport in the French capital city of Paris. Photo: AFP

Airlines expect overall passenger numbers to double over the next two decades from the 4.3 billion who flew last year, with growth led by emerging markets such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East, the main global airline body said on Thursday.

The projected surge in traffic could put further pressure on carriers to contribute to the fight against climate change and make progress towards a pledge to reach “net-zero” carbon emissions by 2050.

Average annual passenger growth is expected to be 3.6% a year to 2043, compared with a forecast of 9.7% growth this year, the International Air Transport Association (Iata) said in its latest update.

The Asia Pacific region would lead with an average growth of 4.8%, propelled by countries like India (6.9%) and China (5.8%) but also Thailand and Vietnam (6.4% each), Iata said.

Passenger growth in Africa and the Middle East would rise by 3.6%, while Latin American and the Caribbean would see a 2.9% increase.

The mature markets of North America and Europe would see growth of 1.7% and 2%, the association said.

Air transport currently accounts for less than 3% of global CO2 emissions, but is often in the firing line because it serves a minority of the world’s population.

Airlines are mainly betting on increased production of sustainable aviation fuels produced from renewable sources, expected to provide 65% of the industry’s “net-zero” target for 2050.

But the technological challenges of producing such fuels at scale – they currently provide just 0.53% of airlines’ fuel consumption – are likely to require huge investments.

