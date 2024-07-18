Kieswetter condemns assassination attempt on Advocate Coreth Naudé

The Commissioner for the South African Revenue Service (Sars) Edward Kieswetter on Thursday night condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the attempted assassination of Advocate Coreth Naudé.

Naudé is acting for Sars in a tax inquiry involving Royal AM football club owner, Shauwn Mkhize.

According to reports circulating on social media, that have yet to be confirmed, Naudé was shot multiple times in her vehicle in uMhlanga, Durban, on Thursday after she left the tax inquiry of Mkhize.

Kieswetter said, “This shocking act is intended to intimidate officers of court to abandon the vital work they’re performing in furtherance of our country’s legal system. It undermines the authority of the State. Acts such as these and those who perpetrate it, must be resisted and defeated by all of us working together for the betterment of our country and ensuring that none is above the law.

“Sars call on our law enforcement agencies to act with speed is pursuing and arresting those who attempted to take a life of Advocate Naudé. Sars wishes Advocate Naudé speedy recovery and wish her family well. We will not be intimidated by such acts of crime and cowardice,” Kieswetter said.

Mkhize, reportedly owes the Sars more than R37 million in back taxes. It was reported that Sars had filed a court application to seize 13 high-end vehicles owned by Shandi Trust and Royal AM football club, entities in which she holds a majority stake.

It is not the first time she has been in the tax regulators crosshairs.

In 2020, Sars successfully obtained a liquidation order against her cleaning business for an unpaid tax debt exceeding R200 000.

* This is a developing story.

