Higher-for-longer interest rates present unique option for savvy SA savers

As South Africa commemorates Savings Month this month, the country’s financial landscape presents a unique opportunity for retail investors to bolster their savings.

Interest rates continue to hover at elevated-levels and the predictions are that there will only be gradual decreases in the latter part of the year.

This means that Savings Month is an opportune time for South Africans to reassess and optimise their saving strategies.

“Given the continued high interest rates but gradually declining inflation, we encourage South Africans to take advantage of this distinctive saving environment that will undoubtedly reward strategic financial thinking. Taking the time to do some balanced planning will deliver financial resilience and accelerated savings growth,” said Himal Parbhoo, the CEO of FNB cash investments.

Parbhoo highlighted the importance and value of taking a strategic approach to saving in the high-interest-rate climate.

“When interest rates are high, it can be tempting to throw all your savings capital into the account that offers the highest growth, however, a more nuanced and carefully considered approach is called for – one that balances higher returns with the important need to maintain financial flexibility.”

Parbhoo said, “In this environment, the key to building a successful ‘savings’ strategy is to create a savings portfolio that works harmoniously across different time horizons and meets your unique and varied financial goals. It’s about striking the right balance between immediate access to your money if you need it, and long-term growth for your future financial security.

“This multifaceted approach is reflected in our range of savings solutions. For short-term needs and emergency access when required, a savings account offers a combination of liquidity – quick access to your cash and steady returns. While it may not boast the highest interest rates, it provides the crucial ability to withdraw or transfer your funds immediately, making it an ideal vehicle for emergency savings or short-term financial goals,” Parbhoo added.

Financial security isn’t just about accumulating wealth for the distant future; it’s also about having the right resources available to you at the right time.

A portion of your savings should always be readily accessible, ensuring you’re prepared for life’s unexpected events.

Parbhoo further highlighted that the current high-interest environment presents the prime opportunity to maximise long-term growth. For example, the flexi-notice account and fixed-deposit options are designed to capitalise on this, offering higher interest rates in exchange for reduced liquidity.

These solutions allow savers to truly harness the power of compound interest in a high-rate environment.

The flexi-notice account offers a middle ground – competitive rates with a relatively short notice period of seven days’ notice or 32 days’ notice for withdrawals, depending on the account you hold.

And for those able to commit funds for longer, the fixed-deposit account provides premium rates across various terms – from seven days to five years – with increasing interest rates as you commit your capital for longer periods.

“The optimal strategy involves a combination of these approaches. Diversification isn’t just for investments, it’s just as important in savings, and by spreading your savings across different products, you position yourself to benefit from high interest rates while maintaining the flexibility to adapt to changing personal and economic circumstances,” Parbhoo said.

As South Africa navigates this ongoing high-interest period, consumers are encouraged to adopt such a strategic, diversified, and holistic savings approach. In today’s uncertain economic climate, effective saving is about more than just building wealth – it’s about achieving financial resilience for both your short and long-term goals.

“As we mark Savings Month, we encourage South Africans to take a fresh look at their savings approach and ensure they have a well-structured savings portfolio tailored to their unique needs and goals, so that it can offer protection against day-to-day financial uncertainty while also building long-term prosperity,” Parbhoo said.

