Transnet gradually resumes port operations hit by severe weather

Transnet National Ports Authority said it remained committed to ensuring the safety of employees and port infrastructure.

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA), which is part of Transnet was gradually resuming its port operations after suspending shipping movements at some ports for safety reasons due to adverse weather conditions, it said in a statement yesterday.

Operations at the Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) bulk terminal, and Saldanha Bay and Cape Town multipurpose terminals resumed yesterday.

“The Cape Town container terminal is still experiencing high swells and remains wind-bound. This has impacted two vessels that are unable to dock. TNPA is assessing the movements of smaller ships, which can be docked during this period,” it said.

No incidences had been reported and TNPA said it remained committed to ensuring the safety of employees and port infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape terminals were operating intermittently in the interests of employee safety, according to Transnet Port terminals (TPT).

Western Cape terminals were expected to resume operations this afternoon, while KwaZulu-Natal terminals were operating normally, it said.

Two days ago state-owned logistics company Transnet warned that it was continuously monitoring operations at the ports of Cape Town, Saldanha, Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) and Ngqura amid adverse weather conditions in certain parts of the country.

It has said strong winds reaching 35 to 50 knots and high sea swells exceeding 3.5m had led to shipping movements being suspended at some ports for safety reasons.

The floods experienced in the Eastern Cape in June, along with the current weather disruptions have resulted in vessel congestion at the Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) bulk terminal where manganese was handled. This had slowed down the progress. Despite this, vessel nominations continue, Transnet said at the time.

BUSINESS REPORT