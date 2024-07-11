Audi SA expands EVs charging network in key national locations

A 150kW ultra-fast charger can top up an average Audi e-tron battery from 5 to 80% in 30 minutes or less. SUPPLIED.

Audi South Africa has installed six 150 kW DC ultra-fast public chargers in convenient locations nationwide as it continues to prepare South Africa for a future of widescale electric mobility.

This marks the third wave of Audi South Africa’s charging network infrastructure investment that brings the total spend to more than R50 million.

Following extensive investments in 2022 and 2023, during which time Audi and its strategic partners GridCars and Rubicon added more than 120 DC and AC public charging points to the national grid, the brand has once again partnered with Rubicon.

The six new chargers, each offering two charging points that can supply charge concurrently, are positioned in key locations along South Africa’s three main road arteries – the N1, N2 and N3 highways.

The location of the new 150kW ultra-fast chargers are: N1 – Fleurdal Mall, Bloemfontein; N1 – Century City, Cape Town; N1 – Tygervalley Shopping Centre, Cape Town; N2 – Galleria Mall, Amanzimtoti; N2 – Somerset Mall, Somerset West; and N3 – The Avenues Centre, Hilton.

Sascha Sauer, the head of Audi South Africa, said yesterday that the chargers would serve commuters living nearby and motorists venturing further afield on their holidays and work trips.

Sauer said users would not have to wonder how to occupy their time while their vehicles were plugged in as a 150kW ultra-fast charger could top up an average Audi e-tron battery from 5 to 80% in 30 minutes or less.

“This third wave of investment into the public charging network in South Africa highlights once again our commitment to electric mobility,” Sauer said.

“We believe EVs represent the future of our brand, both globally as well as locally, and we’re therefore playing our part in making electric mobility a convenient, straightforward reality for more and more South Africans.”

Rubicon’s energy and e-mobility director, Greg Blandford, said Rubicon was proud to have collaborated with Audi South Africa on the installation of six cutting-edge Wallbox Supernova 150kW DC chargers.

“These chargers feature pioneering European technology and notably, stand among the first of their kind to be installed worldwide. This marks a major achievement for both Rubicon and Audi SA,” Blandford said.

Audi is considering closing its Brussels plant that produces electric vehicles, due to a global decline in demand for high-end electric cars. - BR Reporter