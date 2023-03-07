SAUBC applauds Ramaphosa’s new cabinet

SAUBC said on Tuesday that it applauded the reshuffle of certain ministers by President Cyril Ramaphosa. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The South African United Business Confederation (SAUBC) said on Tuesday that it applauded the reshuffle of certain ministers by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a statement the organisation said, “we also wish to extend our congratulations to our new Deputy President, Paul Mashatile and Dr Kgosientsho Ramakgopa as a Minister of Electricity in the Presidency. SAUBC wants to further congratulates the appointment of other ministers.”

“The SAUBC is very optimistic that Mashatile will demonstrate, with urgency key support strategies to the President with a collective goal to address numerous crises that our country currently faces. We further trust that there will be greater coherence, enhanced efficiency and ethical conscience to lead the government and the people of South Africa to greater prosperity,” according to the statement.

SAUBC President George Sebulela said, “Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's appointment as Minister of Electricity is crucial, and we will approach, engage him immediately to clearly understand his thoughts on the load-shedding situation. We will also want to know how he will ensure that blackouts and energy availability will be dealt with. We will support, work with him to help implement the President's Energy Plan as soon as possible. Will further be vigilant to see how he utilises his position and power afforded to him under the State of Disaster”

The organisation also said in the statement that,“ it would stand ready to provide whatever assistance it can to help the 6th Administration achieve its aims and objectives”.

“We are however disappointed that some of the appointed ministers are a mismatch to the crucial portfolios they are being appointed for. Furthermore, we would have expected the President to re-organise and/or restructure the economic cluster with an intention to improve and accelerate the economic growth” said Sebulela.

