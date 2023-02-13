Specials across SA for love-struck consumers this Valentine’s Day

The Adderley Street Flower Market, one of the oldest markets in Cape Town, where one can buy a bouquet, or a bunch of flowers. Photo: Ross Jansen

With the current high cost of living in South Africa, consumers will be deal-hunting this Valentine’s Day, while still trying to spoil their loved ones.

Many will be looking to make a move on their long-time crush, or just simply flourish in the romance of the day with their partners.

Businesses, however, will be looking to capitalise as Valentine’s Day is the next big commercial shopping event following Black Friday and the festive period.

Many businesses are looking to attract love-struck consumers to their stores, especially after the South African Reserve Bank hiked interest rates late in January and the petrol price increase in February, not to mention the rolling blackouts imposed by ailing state-owned power utility, Eskom. Many consumers will be looking for deals and specials when it comes to their wallets and spending.

Business Report spotted a few deals that some of the more popular stores and restaurants in the country will be running for Valentine’s Day.

Check them out below:

Two doughnuts for the price of one at Pick n Pay:

You 'doughnut' want to miss this deal!

What you say? It's buy 🍩 and get 🍩 FREE! One for you & your Valentine❤️🥰 . So, spread the love and head on over to your nearest store. Valid in-store until 15 February, so hurry. pic.twitter.com/l4mz3H09AX — Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) February 7, 2023

With #valentinesday around the corner, Pick n Pay QualiSave is the answer to all your Vday needs! With us you’ll get to share the love for less, with our range of sweets & treats for the perfect gift. But first, who you’re spending Valentine’s day with this year? pic.twitter.com/2kb7UV5Tbi — Pick n Pay QualiSave (@PnPQualiSave) February 9, 2023

NetFlorist comes to the rescue of those last-minute lovers:

Sucker for love? Prove it! — Netflorist (@NetFlorist) January 29, 2023

If you are in the market for some home appliances, Makro South Africa can help you kill two birds with one stone, as you will receive a R2 000 jewellery voucher to spend when you purchase the appliance below:

Share the love this Valentine’s day with LG. Buy the LG Matte Black QuadWash & receive a R2000 Swarovski gift voucher with your purchase. Valid until 19 Feb 2023. https://t.co/bw0RH2nY1r



Ts & Cs Apply pic.twitter.com/6uCQcbKo4P — Makro South Africa (@Makro_SA) February 7, 2023

Of course, they also have some specials running on their alcohol and chocolates:

#SelfLove is the best kind of love you can gift yourself this Valentine’s Day! ❤️ Treat yourself to some sparkling bubbles and delicious chocolates. Shop these sweet deals in-store or online at Makro, while stocks last: https://t.co/TkNKH2Fpct #SelfLove #Bubbles #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/xfDaw9XFK8 — Makro South Africa (@Makro_SA) February 4, 2023

The Sorbet Group is offering a discount at their stores for Valentine’s Day:

KirspyKreme South Africa have unique love-themed doughnuts for those with a sweet tooth:

Speaking of a sweet tooth, McDonald’s SA says you can get a free McFlurry on their app for Valentine’s Day:

Free McFlurry for everyone on the McDonald’s App tomorrow 🥺



Not getting a match doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate Valentines. 😍 #McDMealMatch — McDonald's SA (@McDonalds_SA) February 13, 2023

An array of eateries have also offered a range of specials for Valentine’s Day.

Check them out below, or click here:

