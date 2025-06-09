Greencoat Renewables lists on the JSE's AltX, expanding its investor base

Greencoat Renewables's Paul O’Donnell (left to right), Diarmuid Kelly, Bertrand Gautier. Image: Supplied

Greencoat Renewables Plc (GRP), a leading owner and operator of European renewable energy infrastructure assets, officially debuted its secondary listing on the JSE's AltX on Monday. GRP remains listed on the Alternative Investment Market in London and the Euronext Growth Market in Dublin. The listing presents a significant opportunity for the Irish-based company, which has a current market capitalisation of €850 million (R17.2 billion), to diversify its shareholder base, enhance liquidity and position itself to take advantage of growth opportunities over time, it said in a statement.

GRP offers South African investors access to a large and diversified Pan-European platform consisting of 40 renewable energy assets across five countries, producing 1.5GW of energy. This high-quality and modern portfolio is underpinned by long-term, European government-backed cashflows. In 2024, GRP generated net cash of €141m of which €74m was paid out to investors as dividends and the remainder reinvested in the business. GRP currently trades at a 9% Euro dividend yield.

GRP's Bertrand Gautier, who leads the team as a co-portfolio manager, along with Paul O’Donnell, said, “We’re excited to be listing on South Africa’s preeminent bourse, which presents us with access to a deep capital market with sophisticated investors who are familiar with and attracted to GRP’s value proposition. The JSE also has an excellent track record of supporting real asset companies and is expected to provide a strong platform for future growth." O’Donnell said, “The European energy transition will require €1.5 trillion in investment to 2030. When considered in the context of a material increase in demand for green electrons by data centres, which are fuelled by Big Tech and AI, the sector represents a unique and compelling long-term opportunity for investors.” He adds that the company’s excellent track record of providing investors with a secure and predictable income, backed by GRP’s scale and established Pan-European footprint, as well as the constant value-added asset management focus of the team, supports this view.