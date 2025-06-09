Greencoat Renewables lists on the JSE's AltX, expanding its investor base
EQUITIES
Greencoat Renewables's Paul O’Donnell (left to right), Diarmuid Kelly, Bertrand Gautier.
Image: Supplied
Greencoat Renewables Plc (GRP), a leading owner and operator of European renewable energy infrastructure assets, officially debuted its secondary listing on the JSE's AltX on Monday.
GRP remains listed on the Alternative Investment Market in London and the Euronext Growth Market in Dublin.
The listing presents a significant opportunity for the Irish-based company, which has a current market capitalisation of €850 million (R17.2 billion), to diversify its shareholder base, enhance liquidity and position itself to take advantage of growth opportunities over time, it said in a statement.
GRP offers South African investors access to a large and diversified Pan-European platform consisting of 40 renewable energy assets across five countries, producing 1.5GW of energy. This high-quality and modern portfolio is underpinned by long-term, European government-backed cashflows.
In 2024, GRP generated net cash of €141m of which €74m was paid out to investors as dividends and the remainder reinvested in the business. GRP currently trades at a 9% Euro dividend yield.
GRP's Bertrand Gautier, who leads the team as a co-portfolio manager, along with Paul O’Donnell, said, “We’re excited to be listing on South Africa’s preeminent bourse, which presents us with access to a deep capital market with sophisticated investors who are familiar with and attracted to GRP’s value proposition. The JSE also has an excellent track record of supporting real asset companies and is expected to provide a strong platform for future growth."
O’Donnell said, “The European energy transition will require €1.5 trillion in investment to 2030. When considered in the context of a material increase in demand for green electrons by data centres, which are fuelled by Big Tech and AI, the sector represents a unique and compelling long-term opportunity for investors.”
He adds that the company’s excellent track record of providing investors with a secure and predictable income, backed by GRP’s scale and established Pan-European footprint, as well as the constant value-added asset management focus of the team, supports this view.
Diarmuid Kelly, the chief financial officer of GRP, said, “We remain focused on delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns for shareholders through continued high cash generation and disciplined capital allocation. Our cashflows are proactively managed to provide a combination of security and opportunity which facilitates a progressive dividend that has grown 5.5% on a ZAR CAGR basis since IPO (initial public offering) in 2017. In addition, cash generated over and above that required to service dividends is reinvested into the business to grow the net asset value. Our return profile is thus well aligned with long-term, income-focused investors.”
The company is managed by Schroders Greencoat, an experienced and specialised investment manager in the listed renewable energy infrastructure sector with over €16bn in AUM across more than 400 assets globally.
Valeo Capital is the South African corporate advisor and Sponsor bringing GRP to market.
BUSINESS REPORT