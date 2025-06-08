SA personal healthcare CEO named in Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 list

Avian Bell, CEO of Quantumed. Image: Supplied.

Quantumed, on Friday announced that its CEO, Avian Bell, has been named to the prestigious Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Class of 2025 in the Healthcare category. "This recognition celebrates Bell’s visionary leadership and Quantumed’s unwavering commitment to the personal healthcare industry through community upliftment and public health education across South Africa," Quantumed said. Under Bell’s leadership, Quantumed (a proudly local start-up) has become a leader in promoting sexual healthcare, personal wellness and safety education, particularly targeted towards underserved and preciously marginalised communities.

The company’s innovative outreach programmes and accessible healthcare solutions have empowered countless South Africans with the knowledge and tools to take control of their health. “This recognition is not just a personal milestone, but a testament to the incredible work our team is doing to make healthcare more inclusive and impactful across the continent,. We believe that education is the first step toward empowerment, and we’re committed to continuing our mission of transforming lives through knowledge and genuine care in the personal healthcare space,” Bell said. The Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list honours young leaders who are shaping the future of the continent through innovation, resilience, and social impact.

Bell joined a distinguished group of changemakers who are redefining what it means to lead in Africa today. Bell’s announcement as Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 Honouree in the healthcare space comes at the onset of Youth Month in South Africa, illustrating the immense potential young leaders have to create a more inclusive, equitable personal healthcare sector.