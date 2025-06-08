Nike and LEGO Group celebrate partnership

Hidden within the Nike Dunk model are stash compartments to safely store championship rings or other essentials, as well as extra laces for custom color swap-outs. Image: Supplied.

Nike and the LEGO Group announced that their global multi-year partnership kicks off this June with a series of immersive experiences and co-branded products designed to inspire kids everywhere to embrace the joy of active and creative play. The partnership brings together the “Just Do It” spirit of Nike with the imaginative power of LEGO® bricks to invite all kids into sport and play. Over the upcoming months kids can enjoy the opportunity to engage in immersive experiences across different cities around the world, as well as a full collection of products, including LEGO sets and Nike footwear, apparel and accessories.

In addition, three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson will support the partnership by helping to engage kids through a reimagined world of play that will come to life across digital channels. Wilson said: “I have loved playing with LEGO bricks since I was a kid and know that my creativity and play helped me not only in sports but also at school and in life. I’m thrilled to be part of this partnership with Nike and the LEGO Group and know we can help to make a positive impact with kids and adults alike.” The first LEGO product goes on sale on July 1, with the LEGO® Nike Dunk set.

This 1180-piece set, for LEGO fans aged 10 and up, features a Nike Dunk, rotatable brick basketball toy and iconic “Dunk” slogan that sports fans can build, rebuild and display. Hidden within the Nike Dunk model are stash compartments to safely store championship rings or other essentials, as well as extra laces for custom color swap-outs. Inspired by the iconic sneaker, first born and worn over 40 years ago, this set is a celebration of sneaker culture and LEGO creativity that blends the worlds of building and basketball.

The set also comes with a unique basketball minifigure - B’Ball Head. The first Nike products will go on sale starting on August 1 beginning with the Nike Air Max Dn x LEGO® Collection as well as a line of apparel and accessories, followed on September 1 by the Nike Dunk Low x LEGO® Collection and more, all celebrating the lifestyle of sport and play.

The design of these products was inspired by the unique LEGO design aesthetic, from the iconic stud to the stylized LEGO Minifigure, combined with the power of sport culture and DNA that Nike brings. Additional Nike footwear and apparel will be unveiled through the fall. Image: Supplied

Federico Begher, SVP, Product Group, New Businesses at the LEGO Group said, “Play has the incredible ability to inspire and spark creativity in every child, and at the LEGO Group, we truly believe in that power. We’re excited to kick off the first chapter of our partnership with Nike, blending the joy of basketball with the magic of imagination”. Cal Dowers, VP, Global Kids, NIKE, Inc., said, “At Nike, we are dedicated to fueling the potential of kids through play. Activating the full power of Nike – from athletes to our communities – helps us engage and inspire kids to experience the enjoyment of sport as a lifelong pursuit. Our partnership with the LEGO Group reinforces our commitment to inviting all kids to play.”