From lip gloss to luggage: Uber’s lost and found index reveals the quirky things South Africans accidentally misplaced

Uber's logo is seen on a smartphone.

Whether it’s a forgotten pie on the way to a braai or a passport dropped en route to the airport, South Africans are proving that we’re not only resourceful and resilient, but also hilariously human.

Uber South Africa’s recently released Lost & Found Index offers a glimpse into what happens when a little rush, a little chaos, and a whole lot of South African spirit collide in the backseat of a ride.

South Africans are always on the move – sometimes so quickly that we leave behind everything from wallets to wigs, wedding veils and water bottles.

SA’s Most Forgotten Items

Phones & Cameras top the list of the most forgotten items left in an Uber.

And they’re not alone.

Here’s what else South Africans said an accidental goodbye to:

Keys – Because nothing says “I’ve had a day” like standing outside your gate, whispering, “I swear they were in my bag.” Backpacks/Bags/Luggage – When your entire week disappears with your gym kit, your laptop, and your leftover Woolies lunch. Wallets/Purses – Whether you were heading to the club or the carwash, losing your wallet is a surefire way to test your faith in tap-to-pay. Glasses – Ironic how we couldn’t see this one coming. Headphones/Speakers – One minute you’re vibing to Amapiano, the next you’re asking your driver if they’ve seen your beats. Clothing – From scarves to shirts to that “borrowed” hoodie you never returned, fashion has its own farewell tour. Passports – Proof that even seasoned travellers can get caught slipping. We just hope it wasn’t en route to the airport. Vapes/E-cigs – We’re not judging—but we are picturing the panicked pat-down in the Uber seat. Water Bottles/Thermoses – Hydration is key… unless you forget your flask while trying to save the planet.

The Most Left-Behind Leftovers

Food, it turns out, is another frequent victim of forgetfulness.

From grocery bags abandoned during midweek dinner dashes to carefully boxed slices of cake left behind after family gatherings, South Africans are nothing if not optimistic about second servings.

We don’t just eat with love, we forget with love too.

Whether it was meant to be a midnight snack, office lunch, or gran’s lovingly packed leftovers, these tasty treats were left to ride solo:

Groceries – Someone’s dinner plans took a detour. Pie – Probably that one famous bakery pie you queued 40 minutes for. Ouch. Tea – A very South African tragedy: the rooibos never made it home. Cake – Somewhere out there, a birthday ended with candles but no crumbs. Oats – To the meal preppers: we admire your effort. Even if your overnight oats got a little too far ahead of you.

When the Drip Doesn’t Make the Trip

South Africans also have a flair for misplacing the fabulous.

From glam squads on-the-go to brides-to-be stuck in pre-wedding chaos, South Africans are clearly doing the most—even if our beauty bags aren’t keeping up.

Lip gloss, lipstick, lip balm – South Africans clearly believe moisturised lips are non-negotiable (even if we forget them regularly). Hair straightener – That sleek “just-flat-ironed” look? Left behind faster than your morning coffee. Wedding flowers, heels, veils, suits – Whether it was pre-wedding nerves, a wardrobe change, or a runaway groomsman—we’ll never know. But hey, love is patient… and so are Uber drivers.

Toys, Tunes and Team Sports

We move with rhythm, passion, and a little chaos. Whether you were off to rehearsal, a rugby match, or the school run, these beloved items just didn’t make it to the final whistle:

Musical instruments (keyboard, guitar, violin, cello, drums) – Somewhere, a budding band is missing its beat. Sports gear (gloves, golf clubs, ski gear, yoga mats, helmets) – Whether you’re hitting the greens, slopes or savasana, don’t forget your gear next time, champ. Toys (bikes, scooters, dolls) – Every parent knows: lose the Barbie, brace for impact.

Uniquely South African moments

And then, there are the items that can only make sense in Mzansi.

Whether it’s our energy solutions or just our vibrant chaos, these forgotten gems tell our real story:

Portable inverter – When even your power backup needs backup. Air fryer – South Africans are taking kitchen convenience everywhere—except home. Pink stethoscope – Paging Dr. Forgetful… your rounds were cut short. Blinds – We don’t know how. We don’t know why. But we respect the mystery. Tent – That weekend getaway? Cancelled. Baby’s pram – Hopefully it was just the wheels and not the precious cargo. Graduation gown – Imagine the drama of arriving in a cap and jeans. Their own number plate – Honestly? We love the commitment to being one with the ride. It’s giving “I am the car now.”

If you’ve left something behind in an Uber, the easiest way to get it back is to contact your driver through the app:

Open the Uber app Tap ‘Account’ Tap ‘Trips’ Select the relevant ride Tap ‘Find Lost Item’ Tap ‘I need to contact my driver’ Enter your number Tap ‘Call’

The app connects you directly to the driver, but if you can’t reach them, the app lets you report the item and the Uber team will step in, usually within 24 hours.

Forgot your phone in the car?

You can use a friend’s Uber app, or head to help.uber.com to log the lost item and request contact.