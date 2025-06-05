Impala Platinum and Amcu negotiate to prevent Rustenburg strike

Impala Platinum (Implats) has suspended a strike action by employees under the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) ongoing on issues related to an employee share ownership trust as the parties remain locked in negotiations.

The strike action, initially slated for June 6, 2025, would have affected the company’s Rustenburg operations. In a notice to strike served on Implats, Amcu informed Implats “of the protected strike action” that will take place across all the Impala Platinum Limited Operations.

“The strike will commence on Friday, 06 June 2025, starting with the afternoon shift as well as all other shifts thereafter. All AMCU members working at Impala Rustenburg across all your Impala Rustenburg Operations will participate in this protected strike action. The last shift will report on duty on Friday, 06 June 2025 (morning shift),” Amcu had said in the notice to strike.

However, in an internal note, Implats Rustenburg CEO, Moses Motlhageng, had noted that the “strike is unprotected as it is prohibited by the wage agreement” while the company had also mulled an application to the Labour Court for a declaration interdicting employees from participating in the strike.

Implats then scrapped an agreement with Amcu for the suspension of the strike. In emailed responses to Business Report, Johan Theron, spokesperson for Implats, said the company has “been and remain in ongoing engagement with Amcu in order to secure a mutually beneficial” outcome to the dispute".

He said that the company was confident that a strike action would be averted and the inevitable harm and further complications brought about such a labourforce action would be avoided.

On Thursday, in an afternoon notice to members, Molete Thoane, Amcu’s regional secretary said “the strike has been suspended pending negotiations” between the two parties.

At the center of the disagreement is the “mutual dispute on the Employee Share Ownership Trust (ESOT) as per the CCMA Certificate” under case number NWRB 385-25.

Amcu had undertaken availability for negotiation during the 48 hour strike notice period. This enabled Implats and Amcu to agree on suspension of the strike action.

Implats has established an employee share ownership trust that is geared to benefit about 32 000 employees under Impala Platinum Limited.

Implats chief financial officer Brenda Berlin was quoted by Mining Weekly early this year saying the trust had already subscribed for about 4% of the company’s share capital.

“This transaction provides a meaningful way of aligning lower-category employees’ interests with the future profitability of Impala and is viewed by the Implats board as a positive intervention to keep employees motivated and sustain good labour relations.”

