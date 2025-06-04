Max Oliva takes the helm as CEO of McDonald’s South Africa

McDonald’s South Africa has announced the appointment of Max Oliva as its new CEO, effective July 1, 2025.

The news comes three months after Greg Solomon, has mutually parted ways with the fast food giant after 15 years at the helm and McDonald’s South Africa at the time said it was looking for a new CEO.

McDonald’s South Africa said in a statement on Wednesday, "Oliva brings more than three decades of executive experience in retail and supply chain management, with a strong track record of delivering operational excellence, building high-performing teams, and driving sustainable growth. He was selected following a rigorous executive search process aimed at identifying a leader with the vision, discipline, and commercial acumen to guide the business into its next phase of transformation."

It said the appointment comes at a pivotal time for McDonald’s South Africa, as the brand continues to evolve in a fast-changing consumer landscape.

"Oliva is uniquely positioned to lead this next chapter, with deep local market knowledge, a hands-on leadership style, and a proven ability to align people, performance, and purpose," the company said.

Oliva began his career in 1995, progressing through senior supply chain and logistics roles before gaining international exposure in Ireland as supply chain executive at BWG Foods. Upon returning to South Africa, he led regional and national operations, most recently serving as CEO of one of the country’s largest retail networks. His tenure was marked by commercial turnaround, organisational alignment, and successful strategic execution across multiple markets.

"Throughout his career, Oliva has been recognised for his inclusive, values-driven approach, and his ability to unite diverse teams around shared goals. These attributes, combined with his strong operational background made him the clear choice to lead McDonald’s South Africa forward," McDonald’s South Africa said.

BUSINESS REPORT