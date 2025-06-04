Amazon South Africa expands product range with groceries, pet food, and supplements

Amazon South Africa on Wednesday unveiled a major expansion of its product offerings, introducing three new Everyday Essentials categories: Groceries, Pet Food, and Vitamins and Supplements.

The move brings thousands of non-perishable food items, pet products, and health supplements to its customers nationwide, with free delivery on Amazon-shipped products.

It said the launch addresses high-demand categories since Amazon's entry into South Africa, featuring international brands like Nestlé, Red Bull, and Starbucks alongside local favourites such as Beacon, Simba, and Koo.