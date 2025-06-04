Amazon South Africa expands product range with Groceries, Pet Food, and Supplements
Amazon South Africa expands product range with groceries, pet food, and supplements
Image: File
Amazon South Africa on Wednesday unveiled a major expansion of its product offerings, introducing three new Everyday Essentials categories: Groceries, Pet Food, and Vitamins and Supplements.
The move brings thousands of non-perishable food items, pet products, and health supplements to its customers nationwide, with free delivery on Amazon-shipped products.
It said the launch addresses high-demand categories since Amazon's entry into South Africa, featuring international brands like Nestlé, Red Bull, and Starbucks alongside local favourites such as Beacon, Simba, and Koo.
“We’re thrilled to bring these extensive new categories to our South African customers,” said Robert Koen, Amazon’s managing director for Sub-Saharan Africa. “Groceries, pet supplies, and health supplements have been top customer requests. This expansion underscores our commitment to becoming a one-stop shopping destination with convenience, competitive pricing, and reliable delivery.”
Early trends show strong demand, with coffee, tea, cereals, pasta, cooking oils, and canned goods leading grocery sales. The pet food category, covering dogs, cats, birds, fish, and small animals, has seen significant interest in premium and specialty nutrition brands. The vitamins and supplements range, including multivitamins, minerals, and sports nutrition, is gaining traction among health-conscious shoppers.
Philile Mabolloane, Retail Head for Consumables at Amazon South Africa, said, “Our expanded selection has been curated for South African customers, combining everyday essentials with unique specialty products. We’ve seen strong enthusiasm for bulk buying and multipack savings.” The pet food range includes affordable and veterinary diet options, while supplements cater to diverse health needs.
BUSINESS REPORT