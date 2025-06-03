Vodacom Group appoints Mohamed Abdallah as CEO of Vodacom International Markets and Vodacom Egypt

Vodacom Egypt's CEO Mohamed Abdallah's appointment as CEO of Vodacom International Markets and Vodafone Egypt, means he will assume a broader regional executive leadership role aimed at driving growth and operational excellence across Vodacom’s International Markets portfolio, Image: File image

Vodacom Group has appointed Mohamed Abdallah as CEO of Vodacom International Markets and Vodafone Egypt, an appointment the group views as key to its efforts to simplify its operating model, drive growth, and enhance customer experiences. Currently serving as CEO of Vodafone Egypt, Abdallah will assume a broader regional executive leadership role aimed at driving growth across Vodacom’s International Markets portfolio, a statement from the Pan Africa telecommunications group said Tuesday. On the JSE Tuesday morning, Vodacom's share price was 0.02% firmer at R137.14.

Under the expanded structure, he will oversee operations in Egypt as well as additional African markets, including operations in the DRC, Lesotho, Mozambique, and Tanzania, unifying these markets under a single leadership framework. Mohamed joined Vodafone Egypt in 1998 and has held several senior leadership positions, including Enterprise Business Director and Consumer Business Director. As CEO of Vodafone Egypt, he delivered strong growth across consumer, business, and financial services, reinforcing Vodafone Egypt as a market leader. From an International Markets perspective, he succeeds Diego Gutierrez, who stepped down at the end of April after a seven-year tenure as Chief Officer of International Business. Diego played a pivotal role in navigating critical transitions and delivering solid performances across Vodacom’s International Markets since 2017.