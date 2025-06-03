Vodacom Group appoints Mohamed Abdallah as CEO of Vodacom International Markets and Vodacom Egypt
Vodacom Egypt's CEO Mohamed Abdallah's appointment as CEO of Vodacom International Markets and Vodafone Egypt, means he will assume a broader regional executive leadership role aimed at driving growth and operational excellence across Vodacom’s International Markets portfolio,
Vodacom Group has appointed Mohamed Abdallah as CEO of Vodacom International Markets and Vodafone Egypt, an appointment the group views as key to its efforts to simplify its operating model, drive growth, and enhance customer experiences.
Currently serving as CEO of Vodafone Egypt, Abdallah will assume a broader regional executive leadership role aimed at driving growth across Vodacom’s International Markets portfolio, a statement from the Pan Africa telecommunications group said Tuesday.
Under the expanded structure, he will oversee operations in Egypt as well as additional African markets, including operations in the DRC, Lesotho, Mozambique, and Tanzania, unifying these markets under a single leadership framework.
Mohamed joined Vodafone Egypt in 1998 and has held several senior leadership positions, including Enterprise Business Director and Consumer Business Director. As CEO of Vodafone Egypt, he delivered strong growth across consumer, business, and financial services, reinforcing Vodafone Egypt as a market leader.
From an International Markets perspective, he succeeds Diego Gutierrez, who stepped down at the end of April after a seven-year tenure as Chief Officer of International Business. Diego played a pivotal role in navigating critical transitions and delivering solid performances across Vodacom’s International Markets since 2017.
Under the new structure, the CEOs of Vodacom DRC, Lesotho, Mozambique, and Tanzania will report to Mohamed, who will continue to report directly to Vodacom Group CEO, Shameel Joosub.
“Mohamed is a seasoned executive with a proven track record in delivering strong commercial results. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to scale our international portfolio and embed our purpose-led strategy across the continent,” said Joosub in a statement.
“Taking on this new role is a privilege, as I am passionate about driving connectivity and innovation to empower individuals and businesses across Africa. Vodafone Group is uniquely positioned to shape Africa’s digital future, and together with the incredible teams at Vodacom Group, we will work to build a more digitally inclusive future that uplifts communities and accelerates socio-economic development,” said Abdallah.
