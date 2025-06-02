Collective X invests R50 million to bridge South Africa's digital skills gap

Evan Jones, CEO of Collective. Image: Supplied.

In a move that promises to reshape the landscape of digital employment in South Africa, Collective X has announced a commitment of R50 million aimed at creating job opportunities for junior ICT talent. This funding initiative is geared towards fostering innovative partnerships with employers, enabling the development of structured, outcomes-based work-integrated learning (WIL) programmes that merge digital skills training with tangible employment opportunities. The decision to allocate further funding stems from alarming findings featured in Collective X's latest research, which revealed a staggering 118,000 unfilled ICT positions across the country.

Disturbingly, over 41,000 roles are specifically suited for junior talent — a group that continues to face high barriers to employment despite a staggering youth unemployment rate. With more than 30,000 ICT job openings currently available, the disconnect between job seekers and hiring employers has never been more evident. “Our model is built on outcomes, not inputs,” said Evan Jones, CEO of Collective X. “We partner with employers to ensure young people gain practical, on-the-job experience that leads to real economic opportunity—not just training for training’s sake." Collective X's approach to investment utilises an outcomes-based financing model, allowing them to co-invest with employers on the condition that junior ICT professionals receive relevant training linked directly to industry benchmarks. All training adheres to the internationally recognised Skills Framework for the Information Age (SFIA), ensuring relevance and efficacy. This strategic alignment not only lowers hiring costs but also mitigates the risks associated with onboarding junior talent, fostering more inclusive, future-ready teams.

Employers are invited to participate by co-investing in skills development, specifically if they can provide: Entry-level ICT talent or assistance in digital placements

Meaningful WIL opportunities, inclusive of coaching and mentorship

Commitment to providing placements for at least 10 young people The deadline for employers to apply for the current co-payment window is 13 June 2025, with the new cohort of placements set to kick off on 31 October 2025.

As a not-for-profit coordinating intermediary, Collective X plays a pivotal role in realising South Africa's national digital skills strategy. By leveraging collaboration across public and private sectors, the organisation is dedicated to producing entry-level digital skills that can help alleviate the urgent talent shortage within the nation’s economy. Key junior roles, such as software development, web development, and Microsoft-focused positions, are seen as critical entry points for young job seekers, yet they remain largely unfilled due to the lack of relevant experience and exposure, which this initiative seeks to address. “Training alone won’t close the gap,” Jones emphasised. “Work-integrated learning and employer-led solutions are the missing link. That’s why we’re putting this R50 million to work—so we can connect skills to real jobs and help young South Africans thrive in the economy of tomorrow.” Organisations interested in partnering with Collective X are encouraged to apply through their official website or contact them via email at [email protected] for further assistance with submissions.