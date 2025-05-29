Producer price inflation holds steady at 0.5% in April

Rhodes strawberry and banana fruit juice blend on the production line. South Africa’s annual producer price inflation (PPI) for final manufactured goods remained unchanged at 0.5% in April.

The PPI, a key indicator of inflationary pressures in the production sector, saw a month-on-month increase of 0.5% in April.

The primary driver of the annual PPI rate was the food products, beverages, and tobacco products category, which rose by 4.7%, contributing 1.4 percentage points to the headline figure. This category also led the monthly increase, with a 0.9% rise adding 0.3 percentage points to the overall index.