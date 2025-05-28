Jubilee Metals advances Zambian sopper strategy with successful Roan trials

Jubilee Metals Group, a diversified metals producer with operations in South Africa and Zambia, on Wednesday said it has successfully completed extensive processing trials at its Roan Concentrator, securing a long-term feedstock supply agreement that commenced production this week. party run-of-mine (ROM) purchases.

Jubilee Metals Group, a diversified metals producer with operations in South Africa and Zambia, on Wednesday said it has successfully completed extensive processing trials at its Roan Concentrator, securing a long-term feedstock supply agreement that commenced production this week.

This milestone strengthens Jubilee’s copper production profile and supports its ambition to capitalize on rising copper prices.

The Roan trials demonstrated Jubilee’s ability to process high-grade shallow transitional copper reefs, previously considered waste or too complex by other operators. Achieving copper yields of approximately 65% and a minimum grade of 1.4% Cu, the trials confirm Roan’s capacity to handle 35 000 to 40 000 tonnes per month (tpm) of run-of-mine (ROM) material, producing 240 to 360 tpm of copper units. These results bolster confidence in Jubilee’s Large Waste Project, which holds an estimated 260 million tonnes of similar transitional copper ore at surface.

At its Munkoyo mining operations, Jubilee is maintaining a mining rate of 80 000 tpm, with 3 500 tpm of high-grade ROM (exceeding 2.5% Cu) delivered to the Sable Refinery, equivalent to 88 tpm of copper units. The company aims to increase this to 4 500 tpm (112 tpm copper units) by June 2025 and 8 500 tpm (212 tpm copper units) by October 2025. Lower-grade material (0.7% Cu) is stockpiled for future processing, with pilot trials underway for two 30,000 tpm modular processing units targeting 350 tpm of copper units by Q1 2026.

Jubilee is also advancing Project G, with resource drilling set for June 2025 to support an open-pit expansion. The company has secured exclusive due diligence rights for two additional near-surface mining properties, reinforcing its growth strategy. Additionally, Jubilee completed a $12.3 million (R220m) sale of a non-core waste asset, payable over 20 months, and initiated a $6.75m trade of 10 million tonnes from its Large Waste Project, with initial payments received.

CEO Leon Coetzer said, “Our focus on transitional copper reefs, available in vast quantities, positions us to benefit from appreciating copper prices. The Roan trials have validated our processing capabilities, and with secure power and supply agreements, we are poised for stable growth.”

The Sable Refinery expansion, delayed to prioritise mining and trials, is scheduled for completion in quarter one 2026, increasing capacity to 14 000 tonnes per annum to accommodate production from Munkoyo, Project G, and other opportunities. Combined high-grade ROM from Roan and Munkoyo is expected to yield 288 tpm of copper units by June 2025, rising to 400 tpm by August and potentially 500-550 tpm by October.

Jubilee also announced the issuance of 5.96 million new shares to former chairperson Colin Bird to settle a £200 000 (R4.8 million) performance incentive, with shares locked for 12 months. The shares will be admitted to trading on AIM and JSE’s Altx on or around June 3, 2025, increasing total issued capital to 3.07 billion shares.

Jubilee has also entered into negotiations with various parties to potentially invest into the construction of the targeted modular processing units for the Large Waste Project.

"The targeted companies offer more attractive investment terms under a partnership agreement approach than offered previously by the Abu Dhabi-based invest firm, which is preferred by Jubilee and is also non-dilutive for shareholders. Discussions over funding for processing plants on site at the Company's mining projects, also extend to the Large Waste Project," it said.

The share price was up 1.01% at R1 at midday on the JSE on Wednesday.

BUSINESS REPORT