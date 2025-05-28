Anglo American's platinum spinoff lists in Johannesburg as Valterra

A dance group wearing mine workers’ attire performs ahead of the listing of Anglo American’s platinum unit under its new name, Valterra Platinum, at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange headquarters in Sandton, South Africa, May 28, 2025.

Valterra Platinum, the world's biggest platinum miner by value, made its trading debut on the Johannesburg bourse as a standalone unit on Wednesday, completing a spin-off from parent Anglo American .

Its shares opened weaker on the JSE before changing direction and were trading up 1.6% at 9.15am on Wednesday.

Anglo's demerger of the Johannesburg-based platinum group metals producer, formerly known as Anglo American Platinum, comes as it shifts focus to copper and iron ore.

London-listed Anglo is exiting the platinum mining business as part of a business revamp roughly a year on from surviving a $49 billion (R876bn) takeover attempt from bigger rival BHP Group . Anglo retained a shareholding of about 19% in the South African platinum miner.

It is also selling its coking coal assets in Australia, nickel mines in Brazil and has said it is weighing whether to sell or list its loss-making De Beers diamond unit.

REUTERS