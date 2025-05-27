Suzuki Auto South Africa breaks ground on new head office and distribution centre

Suzuki Auto South Africa, in partnership with real estate group Fortress, has begun construction on a new state-of-the-art head office and distribution centre at Longlake Logistics Park in Gauteng, marking a significant step in the Japanese automaker’s expansion in the region.

The sod-turning ceremony, held on May 21, celebrated Suzuki’s 17 consecutive years of sales growth and underscored its commitment to the South African market. The 24 507m² facility, set for completion by mid-2026, will replace the company’s current headquarters at Linbro Business Park.

The new site will feature 19 100m² of warehousing with a 15m clear height for optimized storage, alongside 2 900m² of modern office space, training facilities, boardrooms, a workshop, and a 100-seater canteen. Designed to support efficient logistics, the facility includes large yards and easy vehicle access.