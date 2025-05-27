Suzuki Auto South Africa breaks ground on new head office and distribution centre
Suzuki Auto South Africa, in partnership with real estate group Fortress, has begun construction on a new state-of-the-art head office and distribution centre at Longlake Logistics Park in Gauteng, marking a significant step in the Japanese automaker’s expansion in the region.
The sod-turning ceremony, held on May 21, celebrated Suzuki’s 17 consecutive years of sales growth and underscored its commitment to the South African market. The 24 507m² facility, set for completion by mid-2026, will replace the company’s current headquarters at Linbro Business Park.
The new site will feature 19 100m² of warehousing with a 15m clear height for optimized storage, alongside 2 900m² of modern office space, training facilities, boardrooms, a workshop, and a 100-seater canteen. Designed to support efficient logistics, the facility includes large yards and easy vehicle access.
“This investment reflects Suzuki’s growing market share and long-term vision for South Africa,” said Berto van der Lith, the vice president and chief financial officer of Suzuki Auto South Africa. “The new headquarters will enhance our operations and support future growth. We’re thrilled to partner with Fortress on this milestone.”
Marguerite Oosthuizen, Leasing Consultant at Fortress, added, “This facility is more than a warehouse - it’s a tailored, future-focused space that embodies Suzuki’s brand and supports sustainable growth.”
The project aligns with Suzuki’s increasing presence in South Africa, where it has seen consistent sales growth, driven by demand for its affordable and reliable vehicles.
