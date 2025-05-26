Altron Nexus transitions to Sentiv following management buyout

Reshaad Sha will take on the role of executive chairman.

Altron Nexus, a leading provider of critical communications infrastructure in South Africa, has signed agreements for a management-led buyout from its parent company, Altron Limited.

The transaction, announced today, marks a new chapter for the company, which will rebrand as Sentiv, with a focus on intelligent, mission-critical communications and Industrial IoT solutions. The deal is expected to close by the end of June 2025, subject to the fulfillment of conditions precedent.

The rebranding to Sentiv - derived from “sentient” and “intuitive - signals the company’s shift toward a platform-led model, leveraging real-time insights, adaptive connectivity, and predictive intelligence to serve clients in public safety, emergency services, and industrial sectors. With over 55 years of experience, Sentiv has been integral to South Africa’s communications infrastructure, supporting police services, emergency responders, disaster management, and enterprise operations.

The buyout is spearheaded by Louis Du Toit, the current managing director, who will transition to chief executive officer, and Reshaad Sha, who will take on the role of executive chairman.

“It’s a privilege to lead a company with such a proud heritage,” said Sha. “We thank the Altron Group for their support and partnership in this buyout, as we position Sentiv to deliver innovative, context-aware solutions for our clients.”

Altron Limited, which has overseen the business for over four decades, expressed confidence in the management team’s vision. The group highlighted Sentiv’s enduring role in providing secure, reliable communications infrastructure critical to South Africa’s public and private sectors.

The transaction aligns with Sentiv's strategic pivot to meet growing demand for advanced connectivity and IoT solutions, positioning it as a future-focused technology partner in mission-critical environments.

