FSCA clears share price manipulation claims made by Mantengu Mining

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) said Friday it will not be taking any action regarding the alleged share price manipulation of JSE-listed Mantengu Mining.

On February 19, 2024, Mantengu reported to the JSE and the FSCA that a certain group of individuals were involved in the manipulation of the company’s share price. Mantengu further claimed that the FSCA had found a prima facie case warranting further investigation.