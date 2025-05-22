Life Healthcare Group reports 10.5% rise in interim divided and plans expansion

Life Healthcare Group, which reported strong operational results for the six months to March 31, 2025 from its network of private hospitals and other healthcare facilities, said the disposal of its Life Molecular Imaging business was expected to be finalised in the second half. Image: Supplied

Life Healthcare Group lifted its interim dividend by 10.5% to 21 cents a share in the six months to March 31, and it intends to continue growing its underlying asset base significantly in Southern Africa during the second half. The group, which operates 64 healthcare facilities across South Africa and Botswana, plans to add 58 acute hospital beds and 24 acute rehabilitation beds, and it will start building the new 140-bed Life Paarl Valley Hospital in the Western Cape. A new cath-lab and a new vascular lab will also be added to the acute business, as stated by CEO Peter Wharton-Hood in the results statement.

The group will continue to grow its diagnostics business, with further transactions expected to be completed in the second half, as well as the addition of two new PET-CT sites. “The southern African business will look to drive occupancies to 70%, with paid patient days (PPD) growth expected to be 1.5%. The southern African business will continue to optimise its asset portfolio and focus on operational efficiencies,” he said. Capital expenditure for the 2025 year is expected to be R2.3 billion. The R13.9bn Life Molecular Imaging (LMI) disposal to Lantheus Holdings is also expected to close in the second half.

In the six-month period under review, there has been robust activity growth, with paid patient days (PPDs) up by 2% and occupancy at 68.6%. Revenue from continuing operations increased by 8.1% to R12.1bn. Normalised earnings per share increased by 9.1% to 49 cents. Earnings per share (continuing and discontinued operations) decreased to negative 155.2 cents from 242.8 positive cents in the first half of 2024, mainly due to the R2.8bn one-off gain in the first half of 2024 following the completion of the Alliance Medical Group disposal, and a R2.9bn fair value loss on the Piramal contingent consideration in the first half of 2025. The group remains in a strong financial position. As of March 31, 2025, net debt to normalised EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) of 0.65 times is well within the covenant of 3.5 times. Cash from continuing operations was R2bn and represented 105.3% of normalised EBITDA from continuing operations.