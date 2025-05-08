Prosus generated strong revenue growth and and exceeded targets in its 2025 financial year

Prosus CEO Fabricio Bloisi said the global internet group would report strong growth in turnover and profit for the year to March 31, 2025 and their commitment to enhance shareholder value remained firmly in place. Image: Supplied

Prosus, a subsidiary of Naspers listed on the JSE and Amsterdam stock exchanges, reported robust growth in revenue and profitability for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, said the CEO, Frabricio Bloisi. Speaking to shareholders on Thursday ahead of the detailed results release scheduled for June, Bloisi outlined the company's ambitious trajectory and strategic focus to solidify its position as a leading global technology company. Prosus, known for its expansive portfolio of investments across 100 firms worldwide, is on a mission to establish the leading lifestyle e-commerce company in Europe, India, and Latin America.

This vision aligns with Bloisi's earlier commitment, made on October 1, 2024, to achieve an adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (aEBIT) of $400 million for its e-commerce vertical in the financial year 2025—a goal that has now been exceeded with an impressive estimate of over $435m. Setting the tone for the future, Bloisi emphasised the importance of measuring success not merely in millions but in billions, indicating a larger strategy geared towards expansive growth. “We will get there,” he assured shareholders, highlighting a commitment to long-term results. Among the standout performers within the portfolio was OLX, one of the world’s largest classifieds platforms, reporting a nearly 20% increase in revenue—accelerating beyond its competitors. Furthermore, OLX's aEBIT surged by over 50% this year, reaching approximately $270m, signaling strong prospects for future margin improvements.

Another significant contributor is iFood, which recently surpassed 120 million orders in a month and continues to expand both online and offline, while evolving its credit and payments infrastructure. Notably, its subscription service, Clube, has achieved approximately 40 million monthly orders, showcasing increasing customer engagement. iFood's aEBIT nearly doubled to over $200m, reflecting its growth trajectory. In a strategic move, Prosus is enhancing its competitive advantage by acquiring leading companies in Europe and Latin America. “In Despegar, we are adding the leading online travel agency in Latin America, and we believe that iFood’s expansive customer base can significantly support Despegar’s growth once the transaction is completed,” Bloisi stated. Meanwhile, with the acquisition of JustEatTakeaway, Prosus aims to bolster its global food delivery footprint, increasing its viability in attractive market sectors.

Bloisi highlighted that rather than diversify into numerous new investments, the focus would be on integrating the newly acquired businesses into the Prosus ecosystem and driving strong growth. He said their commitment to shareholder value maximisation would continued and was evidenced by the return of over $35 billion to shareholders through share repurchase programs and optimising the group’s investment positions, including substantial returns from Swiggy's listing. Moreover, Prosus Ventures was gearing up to harness the potential of artificial intelligence, investing in several tech innovators such as Corti, Zapia, Altera, and Taktile—each aimed at revolutionising sectors from healthcare to finance, thereby establishing a future-ready technology landscape.