Maputo Port to double container capacity with $165 million expansion

The Port of Maputo plans to double its container terminal capacity following a $165 million (R3.04 billion) expansion by a key operator of the port, the Dubai-based DP World. The Port of Maputo is operated under a concession by the Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC), which includes DP World, JSE-listed Grindrod, and Mozambique’s state-owned railway operator. Mozambique’s Minister of Transport and Logistics, João Jorge Matlomb attended a ground-breaking event to mark the commencement of the expansion project, a statement from DP World said on Friday.

The project will significantly enhance the capabilities of the port and position it as a trade and logistics hub for Southern Africa, and open a gateway for larger container ships. The expansion is expected to meet growing global trade demands, create thousands of new jobs, and contribute to Mozambique’s growth, the company said. “The port of Maputo is at the heart of transforming trade on the African continent, as it has the potential to connect the land-locked countries of Southern Africa to the rest of the world. This investment reinforces Mozambique’s role as a key cargo gateway, improves its global competitiveness, and positions the country as a dynamic business hub,” said DP World CEO and MD for Southern Africa Mohammed Akoojee. The port will be equipped with the latest technology and infrastructure to boost operational capacity and efficiency, with the terminal yard and quay undergoing a revamp and modernisation.

Yard capacity will increase by 6.48 hectares, doubling throughput from 255 000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) to 530 000 TEUs, while the total quay length will be extended to 650 metres and the berth deepened to 16 metres. To manage larger container volumes and a diverse range of commodities, new equipment will be introduced, including three ship-to-shore (STS) cranes capable of handling post-Panamax ships and an expanded fleet of rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes, complementing the existing mobile harbour crane (MHC) fleet. Reefer container capacity will increase to over 700 plugs, supporting agricultural export growth.