Nedbank has paid tribute to board member Errol Kruger who passed suddenly on 26 April 2025. Image: Supplied

Nedbank Group and Nedbank said Tuesday their long-standing independent non-executive board member Errol Kruger had died. “It is with deep sadness that the board of directors of Nedbank and Nedbank Group announce the sudden passing of Errol Kruger on April 26, 2025,” the bank said in a statement Tuesday. Kruger had joined the boards as an independent non-executive director on August 1, 2016.

He had been the Registrar of Banks (now known as the CEO of the Prudential Authority) from September 2003 to July 2011. He had been with the SA Reserve Bank since July 1978. As the Registrar of Banks, Errol represented South Africa as a full member of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision from 2009 to 2011, and he successfully project-managed South Africa's early adoption and full implementation of both the revised 25 Basel Core Principles for Effective Banking Supervision and Basel II. Kruger was appointed as managing director of supervision and authorisation at the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority on August 1, 2011, whereafter he was also appointed by the Board of the Qatar Central Bank to serve on Qatar's Financial Stability and Risk Control Committee.