MTN said that its core network, billing systems and financial services infrastructure remained secure and fully operational.

On Friday, the MTN Group said it experienced a cybersecurity incident which resulted in unauthorised access to personal information of some MTN customers in certain markets.

MTN said that its core network, billing systems and financial services infrastructure remained secure and fully operational.

An unknown third-party claimed to have accessed data linked to parts of MTN's systems.

"At this stage we do not have any information to suggest that customers’ accounts and wallets have been directly compromised. The Group immediately activated its cybersecurity response processes including informing the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Hawks in South Africa," the telecommunications giant said in a statement.

MTN added that it informed the relevant country authorities and will continue to update them on an ongoing basis while working closely with them and law enforcement agencies in supporting their investigations.

"We are in the process of notifying affected customers in compliance with local legal and regulatory obligations," MTN said.

As a reminder, MTN said customers are encouraged to remain vigilant and follow regular security measures, such as:

To mitigate any fraudulent consequences, a fraud alert can be placed on an individual’s credit report at any of the major credit bureaus.

Keep MTN, MoMo and banking apps and devices updated.

Use strong, unique passwords for accounts and change them regularly.

Be cautious of unexpected messages and do not click on suspicious links.

Do not disclose information such as passwords, PINs and OTP when asked to do so by phone, text message or email.

Where multifactor authentication is available, it should be activated.

"The privacy of information is our top priority and MTN remains committed to safeguarding the integrity of our systems and the trust placed in us by our customers and other stakeholders. We will continue to contain and manage this matter carefully," MTN further stated.

BUSINESS REPORT