Cashbuild's third quarter revenue grew by 5% in the constrained consumer market

Cashbuild revenue from build material store sales increased by 5% in the third quarter in the continuing tough consumer environment .

Cashbuild, the largest retailer of building materials in South Africa, said revenue increased 5% in its third quarter, and the increase was 4% if one excludes the opening of new stores, growth that barely exceeds inflation.

Cashbuild’s share price slipped 1.82% to R156.06 on Thursday morning after the operational update was released, a price slightly higher than the R148.01 it traded at a year ago, but well down from the R226.98 that it traded at in December. By the end of February, the annual consumer price inflation in South Africa was 3.2%.

The company had 308 stores prior to July 2023. This growth in revenue for the quarter, combined with the results for the half year to February 29, 2024, equated to a 5% increase in revenue year to date. The opening off 11 new stores in total contributed to a 1% increase in revenue in the quarter.